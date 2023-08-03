The 2023 all-metro softball team featured 12 repeat selections, including three players selected for the third consecutive season.

Metro softball coaches Ryan Regenold of Columbus Catholic, Samantha Teply of Cedar Falls, Chad Adams of East and Adam Dehl of West selected the team that was released today.

Columbus's Haile Frost, Sydney Gardner and Kamryn Regenold served as the metros' three-time selections.

Haile Frost

Frost, class 2A first team all-state selection, posted a 19-4 record in the circle with a 1.86 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 201 strikeouts across 161.2 innings. The senior also slashed .451/.568/.716 with two home runs, three triples and and 15 doubles.

Sydney Gardner

Gardner crushed a team-high six home runs and drove in a team-high 45 runs while scoring 37 times herself during her senior campaign. In her senior season, Gardner slashed .409/.485/.661 to go along with her thunderous showing at the plate.

Kamryn Regenold

Regenold concluded her prep career with a .455 batting average, .518 on-base percentage and a .702 slugging percentage while recording 10 doubles, four triples and four home runs while also leading Columbus with 37 stolen bases. In the field, Regenold committed just one error, leading the Sailors starters with a .984 fielding percentage.

West

An undefeated season against metro competition netted West the most selections to the all-metro team with seven, including repeat honorees: Sydney Wilson, Addy Wells, Nia Christoffer, Addy Schoepske and Bailey Schoepske.

Bailey Schoepske led the Wahawks with five home runs and 26 RBIs in her junior season. Addy Schoepske, Bailey's younger sister, drove in 24 runs while leading West with 16 extra-base hits and a .414 batting average.

Wilson finished the season with four home runs and 18 RBIs while hitting at a .352 average. Wells hit at a .287 average while driving in 12 runs on eight extra-base hits. Christoffer locked down the circle for West, throwing 117.2 innings with a 3.33 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Sisters Frannie and CeCe Dehl rounded out West's selections. CeCe slashed .330/.368/.466 in her senior season while hitting three home runs and driving in 16 runs. Frannie completed her freshman season with a .351 batting average and 40 hits.

Columbus

Columbus, led by its trio of three-time selections, finished with six selections. Avery Hogan earned her second all-time selection to the all-metro team with a previous selection in 2021. Hogan hit at a .419 average while scoring a team-high 37 runs.

Ella Smith earned her first selection in her senior season. Smith led Columbus with a .526 batting average, 61 hits, 21 extra-base hits and five home runs. Smith also drove in 42 runs. Myka Bromley served as Columbus's only underclassman on the list. The sophomore hit three home runs while hitting at a .312 average. Bromley also posted a 7-7 record in the circle.

Cedar Falls

Two of Cedar Falls's selections were repeat honorees as Gabrielle Townsend and Laruen Sandvold made their second consecutive appearances on the all-metro squad. Townsend, the lone senior for the Tigers in 2023, posted a team-high .378 batting average and 31 runs. Sandvold hit at a .259 average and drove in 19 runs during her junior season.

Lexi Trueg and Izzy Walker rounded out the Tigers' selections. Trueg took over in the circle for Cedar Falls, emerging as their top option with a 3.05 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 110.0 innings. Walker battled Chronic Kidney Disease throughout the season including missing the Tigers' final game of the season to receive a kidney transplant. Despite her battle, Walker posted a .367 batting average, 33 hits and drove in 17 runs.

East

East's lone selection--Aalonna Ford--made her second consecutive appearance on the all-metro team in addition to an honorable mention in 2021. Ford, the only metro representative on any class 5A all-state team, led East with a .478 average, .557 on-base percentage, 0.746 slugging percentage. The senior hit three home runs, one triple and seven doubles in 29 games.

