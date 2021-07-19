Slow start costly in Clarksville setback

FORT DODGE – A slow start saw Clarksville’s bid to repeat as state softball champions come to a swift and disappointing end.

Third-seeded Lisbon grabbed a big early lead and the Indians couldn’t recover in a 10-0 Class 1A state quarterfinal loss Monday afternoon at Rogers Park.

Sixth-seeded Clarksville fell to 23-5 with the setback. The Indians had played in three of the previous four state championship games, including winning the 1A title in 2020.

"It was a rough one – we were a little jittery the first couple of innings and Lisbon has an excellent team," Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking said. "We had some errors that definitely hurt us, and some of Sierra's (Vance) pitches weren't working, but she led us here and I'm just super proud that they got here.”

Clarksville returned to state despite losing five senior starters from last year’s team.

The favored Indians beat the Lions 4-0 in their semifinal round game at state last year. But Lisbon dominated in this game as it lasted just five innings because of the 10-run rule.

The Lions (36-8) advance to face No. 2 Wayne (24-4) in Wednesday’s semifinal round at 1 p.m. in Fort Dodge.