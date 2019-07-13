{{featured_button_text}}
CHARLES CITY — University of Northern Iowa recruit Samantha Heyer fired a two-hit shutout Saturday night as Charles City blanked Waterloo East 6-0 in a Class 4A softball regional final.

The fourth-ranked Comets (34-3) host Mason City Tuesday for a berth in the state tournament.

Charles City took a 3-0 lead in the second inning Saturday and doubled it with three more runs in the fourth.

Lydia Staudt finished 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Sadie Gebel was 3-for-3 and Allie Cross had a pair of hits and an RBI. Rachel Chambers, Alex Litterer and Heyer also knocked in runs for the Comets.

East closes its season with a 6-36 record.

C.R. KENNEDY 4, WATERLOO WEST 0: Waterloo West had its chances to pull off one of the postseason’s biggest upsets, but third-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy turned back the Wahawks in a Class 5A regional semifinal Saturday.

Kennedy brought a 35-2 record into the game and a 15-game winning streak during which it had outscored its opponents 121-4 with four shutouts.

The Cougars took a 4-0 first-inning lead Saturday with the help of a two-run triple by Mary Krystofiak, but they were never able to pull away.

West (6-31) loaded the bases in the top of the fifth inning but couldn’t come up with a game-changing base hit.

SE POLK 10, CEDAR FALLS 4: Eighth-grade slugger Sydney Potter singlehandedly ruined Cedar Falls’ night as the Rams advanced in a Class 5A regional semifinal.

Potter ripped a two-run homer in the first inning as Southeast Polk (24-16) took a 3-0 lead. Abbi Cataldo’s RBI double made it 4-0, then Potter blew it open with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning for her 11th homer of the season.

Cedar Falls (16-24) battled back in the late innings, but had too big a deficit to overcome.

Baseball

WATERLOO WEST 6-3, I.C. HIGH 5-7: Noah Susong smashed a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Waterloo West a walk-off victory over Iowa City High in the opener of a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

Iowa City High (22-15) bounced back in game two.

Susong, Mitch Fordyce and Mondre Lagow had two hits each for West (9-24) in the second game.

