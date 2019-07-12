WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus expected a tough test.
But it would not be a stretch to say the Sailors sweated a little more profusely Friday in a Class 3A regional softball semifinal than expected.
Columbus was pushed for seven innings before it vanquished Clear Lake, 3-0, to advance to a regional final at home Monday against New Hampton at 7 p.m.
"Clear Lake did a heck of a job tonight of keeping us off-balance, and certainly at the plate," Columbus head coach Chris Olmstead said.
"They were a good team," Sailors winning pitcher Kayla Sproul added. "Their record (10-15) didn't show that, but they put the ball in play, made plays defensively and pushed us. It was important we kept doing what we were doing and it would end up alright."
The Lions were not going to be pushed around by the Sailors (33-4). That showed from the beginning.
Clear Lake's first two batters reached based, but a double play started by Alivia Schultz wiped out that threat, one of several strong defensive plays by the Sailors that thwarted Lion rallies. Clear Lake stranded eight runners in the game.
Offensively, Columbus was kept off-balance by Lions pitcher Ashlyn Fread as she induced 10 pop-ups in the game.
"We struggled the first couple of times through the lineup," Sproul said. "We didn't make adjustments right away and coach got a little angry at us and it kind of fired us up."
Finally, in the bottom of the third, the Sailors struck.
Taylor Hogan reached on a one-out bunt. She stole second and then scored on Alivia Schultz's 57th RBI of the season. Schultz made it 2-0 when she scored on a Sproul single.
Columbus added an insurance run in the sixth as Sydney Schultz doubled down the leftfield line to open the inning and Sproul followed with a single to the right-centerfield fence for her second RBI of the game.
"That is kind of indicative of the whole year," Olmstead said. "All of a sudden we make something happen, scratch out a run here or there to break the ice.
"We had hoped maybe to break further away, but getting that third run was huge."
Sproul and the Sailor defense did the rest as she scattered eight Lion hits.
Other than the first, Clear Lake's best chance to score came in the sixth when Kaylee Nosbisch singled and Chelsey Holck ripped a double to the centerfield fence that put runners on second and third with two outs.
But Sproul put an end to the threat by striking out Mikayla Vander to end the inning.
"The first two innings they had two runners on base and our defense, that just shows how lethal it can be," Sproul said. "Liv turning that double play in the first kind of set the tone. Our defense just makes plays all the time."
Julia Merfeld had three hits for Clear Lake, while Sproul, Alivia Schultz and Sydney Schultz each had two for the Sailors.
Monday, the Sailors will be playing for their third consecutive state tournament appearance. New Hampton (29-7), which beat Columbus 7-1 on June 4, are in the regional finals for the first time in five years.
"That is a big night," Sproul said. "I think with this team we can do it."
