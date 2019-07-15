WATERLOO — Facing a New Hampton team responsible for its first loss of the season in early June, Waterloo Columbus’ players knew they had to be sharp Monday night in the regional final round of the Class 3A softball postseason.
With visiting fans in New Hampton red lining the outfield fence and adding to a large crowd at Columbus’ Deviney Waterbury Field, it took one inning for the host Sailors to set a familiar tone for a different outcome.
Columbus pitcher Kayla Sproul tallied a pair of first-inning strikeouts, and leadoff hitter Taylor Hogan placed instant pressure on New Hampton with her speed leading to a rushed throw by the Chickasaws’ third baseman that allowed her to race to third. Sophomores Alivia Schultz and Sophie Meier delivered RBI singles and No. 6 ranked Columbus eventually turned a 2-0 first-inning lead into a 4-1 victory over No. 15 New Hampton, securing the program’s third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Columbus (35-4) is the No. 5 seed at state and will open with No. 4 Albia (27-4) 7:30 p.m. Monday in Fort Dodge.
The Sailors will be taking a veteran team on this state run. That experienced group includes catcher Sydney Schultz. She guided Columbus’ offense after the opening inning by matching a New Hampton run in the top of the third with a solo home run. The senior backstop, who bunted for a single on her first-inning at bat, then added a double and scored on Meier’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
“She’s probably the one out of all of them tonight that really made the impact with their at bats,” Columbus coach Chris Olmstead said, assessing Schultz’s performance. “She brings so much to the table and she’s such a weapon that people don’t know whether she’s going to bunt or swing away and hit it over the fence. It’s just a luxury that we have.”
Following a 3-0 win over Clear Lake in the semifinal round — and after crossing home just once in a 7-1 loss to New Hampton on June 4 — Olmstead challenged his team to become more disciplined at the plate. Columbus’ hitters didn’t record a single strikeout, while they worked a pair of walks to accompany six hits and a hit batter.
“They were more focused, they were looking for their pitches and they were letting the pitcher come to them before they chased something,” Olmstead said. “That’s what I think was the difference in the ballgame.
“We wanted the lower part of our order to work their counts as deep as they possibly could. They did a good job of that tonight, too.”
At the top of Columbus’ order was Hogan, the senior shortstop who missed the previous game against the Chickasaws (29-8). She reached base on all three at bats for an offense that advanced a runner into scoring position the first five innings.
“That’s such a big help for us,” Sydney Schultz said. “Taylor, she’s in that spot for a reason. She’s our leadoff, she’s going to start us and we just follow her. … I’m really proud of my team.”
Defensively, Columbus (35-4) neutralized a potent New Hampton lineup that opens with six consecutive seniors and averages 8.4 runs per game. Sproul established her curveball and change-up early, striking out New Hampton’s dangerous leadoff hitter Lauren Frerichs along with clean-up batter Kerigan Tenge in the first inning as part of a four strikeout game with no walks.
“I knew we had to come out and get the first batter out,” Sproul said, addressing the challenge Frerichs and her .497 on base percentage provided. “She’s a really good hitter so I think getting that first out really set the tone for the game. My pitches were working and my defense had my back the entire night making the plays.”
In the field, Columbus’ third baseman Alivia Schultz quickly redeemed herself from an earlier miscue by snagging a line drive and doubling a runner off first base. Center fielder Jalila Hart raced down a deep fly near the fence after a leadoff single in the seventh, and Sproul induced a grounder with runners on the corners to end the game.
Paige Wisner and Maddie Moorman each recorded two hits to lead a New Hampton offense that tallied five hits. The Chickasaws stranded runners in scoring position in the second inning and were unable to find the open field after multiple well-hit balls in the seventh.
“When we came down here we were pretty confident,” said New Hampton’s veteran coach Jack Seelhammer. “We felt that we could win the ballgame. We had runners on, we just didn’t get the hit when we needed it.
“Give Columbus a lot of credit, they’re a good team. They’ve got a real good program, their head coach is a class act. I wish them a lot of luck down at state.”
New Hampton graduates eight seniors from a team that reached the program’s first regional final since 2016.
“It’s tough on them,” Seelhammer added. “They’re great leaders and they’re going to be hard to replace.”
Columbus 4, New Hampton 1
New Hampton 001 000 0 — 1 5 3
Columbus 201 010 x — 4 6 3
Mercede Tenge and Alexa Memark. Kayla Sproul and Sydney Schutlz. 2B — S. Schultz (Col). HR — S. Schultz (Col).
Records: Columbus 35-4. New Hampton 29-8.
