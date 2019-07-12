CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville's softball team is driven to reach the state softball tournament. Junior pitcher Kori Wedeking is behind the wheel.
After losing 1-0 at home to Janesville last season in regional play, the Indians (30-1) have put the pedal to the metal this postseason.
Friday night, Clarksville used outstanding pitching from Wedeking, strong defense and timely hitting to defeat Turkey Valley 4-0 in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
"Last year I think there was a lot more pressure on us to go," said catcher Ainsley Lovrien. "We lost in the (state) finals the year before and everyone expected us to do it again. I think we are better for it and that has definitely been a motivator for us this year.
"We weren't going to take Turkey Valley lightly, though, because they are a very good team. Once we got on the board we got more comfortable, but we're not satisfied yet."
Lovrien was instrumental in getting the Indians on the board as she stroked a one-out single into center field, then pinch-runner Sierra Vance scored on Emma Poppe's single.
The Indians held that slim 1-0 edge until the fifth inning.
Chloe Ross and Bailey Myers reached via a single and double, respectively, and Cheyenne Behrends nailed a single to plate Ross. MaKenzie Bloker followed with a two-run single and those were plenty of runs with Wedeking on the mound.
"We don't worry much when we get a few runs up there," said Lovrien. "With Kori pitching, she is so accurate it just makes it easy to call a game. Besides, she knows what she wants to throw and it is always heat."
Wedeking gave up a double in the first and never allowed another runner until a walk in the sixth.
"Everything felt pretty good tonight and they really went after my riseball," said Wedeking, who improved to 26-1 on the year. "I could throw anything because the defense is so strong behind me. We need to work on hitting, though. That is what hurt us last year and it is a huge motivator for us this year not to let that happen again."
Wedeking collected 12 strikeouts, including the final three batters she faced.
"We were all a little nervous holding on to just one run," added Wedeking. "When we started hitting in the fifth there was a little sigh of relief I think."
Indians coach Katie Wedeking reminded her squad that a single run wasn't enough last year.
"I did remind them of that and told them we need to get more runs," said Wedeking. "I think Kori is at her best right now and is a much better pitcher this year than last. She is throwing so much faster and teams have a hard time catching up to her.
"I also think our defense is so much more focused than in the past. They know that they have to make plays and they are so ready each time the ball is in play. We are close to being a complete team right now. We need to work on hitting and just stay focused on what we want to do."
The Trojans (18-16) just couldn't get the bat on the ball enough to create problems for the Indians.
Defensively, the Trojans came up with big plays to keep the game close. In the fourth frame, third baseman Jordan Lukes shortened the inning with a huge catch that she made as she crashed the fence down the foul line.
In the fifth inning, left fielder Jalyssa Blazek made a long run and last-second lunge for a line drive to end a potentially long inning.
"We made a lot of great plays tonight, but when you are playing the third-ranked team that has only lost one game, you need to make more," said Turkey Valley coach Junior Hackman.
"Clarksville is such a good team and you cannot find a pitching machine that can simulate what Wedeking does on the mound. You just don't face great pitchers like her every day and it is tough to be prepared.
"I told the girls they have nothing to hang their heads about. They hung tough with a very good team and played well. We are going to get better and we have a good core of young players coming back and we are excited for next year already."
