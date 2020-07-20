Regional softball: Clarksville heads back to state with 6-1 win over AGWSR

“I knew I had to keep my head on the ball and be confident,” Myers said. “The coaches encouraged me and told me I could do it. It’s amazing to be a part of this team and be headed back to state.”

Myers homered for just the second time this season.

“I knew I had to get out of that slump and help our team,” Myers said. “And this was the perfect time to do it.”

Senior all-state selection Kori Wedeking, who tripled and scored in the sixth, was superb on the mound. She struck out 12, including the final batter of the game. She allowed just two hits and no earned runs.

“Kori did a good job and kept them off the bases,” Coach Wedeking said. “She pitched well and our defense played well behind her.”

Following the final out, the Indians sprinted to the mound to celebrate after punching their ticket to state.

“We just kept our composure when we were down– we knew we could come back,” Kori Wedeking said. “We knew it was just a matter of time. Once we scored that first run, we were able to string some hits together and our offense came through.”

An experienced and veteran Clarksville team didn’t become rattled when trailing by a run entering the fourth inning.