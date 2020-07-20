Regional softball: Clarksville heads back to state with 6-1 win over AGWSR

CLARKSVILLE – Jenna Myers spent the first three innings of the Class 1A regional final sitting in the Clarksville dugout.
But when the freshman was called upon, she delivered with the biggest hit of her young softball career.
Myers blasted a two-run homer to left field to highlight a four-run fifth inning as the No. 3 Indians overcame a slow start to down No. 14 AGWSR 6-1 Monday night.
“Jenna really came through for us,” Clarksville coach Katie Wedeking said. “She had been in a little bit of a slump and I knew it was all mental. I told her to sit in the dugout and only think about hitting. I told her to watch the pitcher for a few innings and then I would get her in there. The first time was a walk and then I guess the next time she was ready to hit. She really delivered.”
Clarksville, the Class 1A state runner-up two of the last three years, now heads back to Fort Dodge on a mission to win that elusive state championship.
The Cougars scored on an unearned run in the top of the first and maintained the 1-0 lead before the Indians tied the game in the fourth. The score remained 1-1 in the fifth. After two quick outs, Clarksville’s Chloe Ross drew a walk before scoring after Rachel Borchardt reached on an error.
That brought up Myers, who quickly fell behind in the count 0-2. She battled back before launching a 1-2 pitch well over the left-field fence as the Clarksville crowd erupted in cheers.
“I knew I had to keep my head on the ball and be confident,” Myers said. “The coaches encouraged me and told me I could do it. It’s amazing to be a part of this team and be headed back to state.”
Myers homered for just the second time this season.
“I knew I had to get out of that slump and help our team,” Myers said. “And this was the perfect time to do it.”
Senior all-state selection Kori Wedeking, who tripled and scored in the sixth, was superb on the mound. She struck out 12, including the final batter of the game. She allowed just two hits and no earned runs.
“Kori did a good job and kept them off the bases,” Coach Wedeking said. “She pitched well and our defense played well behind her.”
Following the final out, the Indians sprinted to the mound to celebrate after punching their ticket to state.
“We just kept our composure when we were down– we knew we could come back,” Kori Wedeking said. “We knew it was just a matter of time. Once we scored that first run, we were able to string some hits together and our offense came through.”
An experienced and veteran Clarksville team didn’t become rattled when trailing by a run entering the fourth inning.
“They were kind of calming me down,” Coach Wedeking said with a laugh. “They were like, ‘we’re not nervous, we have plenty of game left.’ I think they knew once we scored one run it was going to break open.”
Clarksville now heads to state with a 16-1 record. The Indians were second last year to No. 1 Collins-Maxwell, the only team to beat them this season.
“They’ve done a really good job taking it one game at a time and not looking too far ahead,” Coach Wedeking said. “We haven’t overlooked anybody and now we can focus on preparing for state. We just need to keep our bats going, play tough defense and have Kori be on with her pitching.”
In this crazy summer of Covid, the Clarksville team seemed more relieved than anything to make it back to state.
“We definitely want to get back to the championship game,” Kori Wedeking said. “We know we have to stay focused on every pitch and play our game. It’s exciting to be going back to state, that’s for sure.”
