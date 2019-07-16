CHARLES CITY — It seemed inevitable at times this season that the Charles City softball team would be going to the state tournament. After starting the season 33-0, the Comets were as close to a sure thing as there is in high school sports.
On Tuesday night, the inevitable became official as Charles City beat Mason City, 11-1, to win the Class 4A, Region 3 title and secure its spot at next week’s state tournament.
The scoring started early at Sportsman’s Park. In the top of the first inning, Mason City got out to a 1-0 lead, as Sami Miller scored from first base on an RBI single, thanks to some aggressive base-running.
In the bottom of the first, the Comets punched back. Lisabeth Fiser led off with a single, and then scored on a two-run home run from freshman Rachel Chambers. Ashlyn Hoeft also scored in the inning, and Charles City had a 3-1 lead.
The Comets broke the game open in the third inning. Freshman Lydia Staudt led off with a triple, and quickly scored on a passed ball. Chambers and Hoeft hit back-to-back singles and scored on a three-run home run from sophomore third baseman Allie Cross. Pitcher Samantha Heyer also scored as she walked, and then raced home when Mohawks’ shortstop Anna Lensing and center fielder Alicia Hoeft collided on a shallow pop fly.
The Comets then scored three times in the fourth inning to take an 11-1 lead, and Heyer set the Mohawks down in order in the top of the fifth to close it out.
For Heyer, going to state her senior year is meaningful experience.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” said the University of Northern Iowa recruit. “It’s just so exciting. We play as a team, and when it’s fun to play a game, it makes it that much more exciting.”
Last season, the Comets made it to the state tournament and lost in the first round to Independence. With the success of this season’s squad, Heyer is confident they will make a deep run.
“This year, our attitudes play a big difference over last year,” Heyer said. “I think we’ve learned how to deal with failure. Make one mistake, you can’t keep letting it pile on. We have to deal with our emotions, and I think that’s the difference.”
The Comets ran wild on the bases. They had seven stolen bases to go along with 16 hits. Aggressive baserunning is a hallmark of the Charles City team, and head coach Brian Bohlen said thats been a big part of the team’s success this season.
“We’re going to be aggressive, and we’re going to put pressure on,” Bohlen said. “Yeah, we made some outs on the bases, but I’d rather error being aggressive than being hesitant.”
It was a perfect way for the Comets to finish their run at Sportsman’s Park, before they take the field at their new softball diamond in 2020.
“It was amazing,” Bohlen said. “The crowd here, they were lined up two-deep all along the fences. The girls came ready to play. I’m happy. It’s our last game ever on this diamond, but it’s probably my favorite win ever.”
The Comets will play Dallas-Center Grimes (25-14) next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
Mason City finished its season with an overall record of 18-22.
