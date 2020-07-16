Regional softball: Center Point-Urbana ends improved East season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CENTER POINT -- Center Point-Urbana pitcher Olivia Perez recovered after a softball bounced off her glove. She fired to first base with the bases loaded for the final out of a 9-6 victory over Waterloo East Thursday night in the opening round of the Class 4A regional postseason.

For East coach Chad Adams, a glimmer of hope quickly transformed into a postgame speech he would have preferred to delay. A class of five seniors led a Trojans team that finished with seven wins in this 21-game shortened season after winning just six in 42 games a year ago.

“I’ve had almost all those kids since they were 10 years old in travel ball, and my daughter is included in that,” Adams said. “It was a pretty tough meeting out there, but they were definitely leaders of our team and they’re going to be sorely missed.”

Center Point-Urbana (7-18) applied constant pressure by scoring runs in four of its six innings to advance to a Saturday regional semifinal game at No. 7 Charles City. A team that has come together down the stretch clicked on this night with 13 hits to best East’s nine.

“Right away we got runners on and scored,” CPU coach Shane Light said. “I knew we just had to continue to do that, keep that momentum going.