Regional softball: Center Point-Urbana ends improved East season

CENTER POINT -- Center Point-Urbana pitcher Olivia Perez recovered after a softball bounced off her glove. She fired to first base with the bases loaded for the final out of a 9-6 victory over Waterloo East Thursday night in the opening round of the Class 4A regional postseason.
For East coach Chad Adams, a glimmer of hope quickly transformed into a postgame speech he would have preferred to delay. A class of five seniors led a Trojans team that finished with seven wins in this 21-game shortened season after winning just six in 42 games a year ago.
“I’ve had almost all those kids since they were 10 years old in travel ball, and my daughter is included in that,” Adams said. “It was a pretty tough meeting out there, but they were definitely leaders of our team and they’re going to be sorely missed.”
Center Point-Urbana (7-18) applied constant pressure by scoring runs in four of its six innings to advance to a Saturday regional semifinal game at No. 7 Charles City. A team that has come together down the stretch clicked on this night with 13 hits to best East’s nine.
“Right away we got runners on and scored,” CPU coach Shane Light said. “I knew we just had to continue to do that, keep that momentum going.
“If we started shutting down, it could have been a different ballgame. These girls have turned it around the last two weeks, a huge attitude of having fun, and it really shows.”
In a postseason game with limited margin for error, East allowed two runs on just one hit in the top of a first inning that included an error, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a run coming home on a dropped third strike.
Still, the Trojans fought back.
Jocelyn Foss opened the third inning with a double and scored on Jayden Bentley’s grounder to short. Senior Josie Stocks then socked a first-pitch fastball over the 210-foot sign in center field for a three-run homer and 4-2 East lead.
Center Point-Urbana got one run back in the bottom of the third.
The bottom third of the Stormin’ Pointers lineup was came up clutch during a go-ahead, four-run fifth inning. No. 7 hitter Kora Katcher’s second RBI single was followed by a two-run single double from Claire Neighbor as the hosts took a 7-4 lead.
East instantly responded in the top half of the sixth when Sydney Magnuson pulled a leadoff solo home run down the left-field line. Aalona Ford worked an eight-pitch walk and senior Maddie Whitson delivered a timely pinch hit two-out RBI double that pulled the Trojans within a run.
“They’ve done that a lot this year,” Adams said. “They always fight and that’s what I really like about them.”
Center-Point Urbana quickly recovered in the bottom of the sixth with doubles by Reagan Schutte, Shae Hansen and Neighbor accounting for two more runs. East loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Perez fielded her position for the complete-game victory.
Stocks reached base three times with a pair of hits to lead East’s offense. Kenidi Adams and Magnuson also reached twice with each scoring a run. Schutte finished 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored for Center Point-Urbana.
“The better team won tonight,” Adams said, after a game in which his team was also plagued by fielding miscues. “We didn’t make the plays we needed to play. We made a pretty good run late, but we’ve got to make those routine plays and that’s what has killed us all year.”
While the Trojans graduate a strong senior class, several key pieces return from this group that showed growth from a season ago.
“They’ve got something to build on,” Adams said. “If they come and show up this winter and work real hard, they have a lot more confidence now. They’ll be able to do some things next year for us.”
