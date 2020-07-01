Prep softball: Waterloo West scores first victory of season

WATERLOO – A victory had dodged Waterloo West for the first two weeks of the prep softball season, which included a pair of home doubleheaders being canceled.
Finally at home Wednesday, the Wahawks got win No. 1.
BreAnn Olsson fired eight strong innings and Brianna McPoland delivered a clutch two-out single in the bottom of the eighth as Waterloo West rallied for a 5-4 victory over Iowa City West in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader that served as the Wahawks’ home opener.
The Trojans rebounded for a 5-3 win in the night cap, but the Wahawks left felling major strides had been taken forward.
“Definitely happy,” Waterloo West coach Ashley Reimer said. “We really wanted to get that second one really bad, but we were really happy to see how competitive our kids were.”
West (1-7) took the early lead in game one as Sierra Burt drove home Maya Van Erem for a 1-0 lead in the third. But in the fourth Iowa City West (4-8) tied it and then took the lead in the fifth with a three-run inning keyed by a two-run single by Kiahna Hill.
Instead of being shaken, the Wahawks responded in the bottom of the fifth. Bailey Schoepske and Van Erem led off with singles before McPoland plated both with a single to left-center. Then Haley Christoffer tied it with a single to plate McPoland.
Olsson, after giving up three runs in the fifth, was rock solid as she retired the last 11 batters she faced in order to set up Waterloo West’s dramatic victory.
“She really grinds it out,” Waterloo West assistant coach Adam Dehl said. “She is a big part of our pitching staff.”
Josie Bauler led off the eighth with a single and she was sacrificed to second by Schoepske. Then with two outs and runners on second and third, McPoland laced a hard line drive back through the box that barely eluded Trojan pitcher Eva Burbidge’s glove to score Bauler.
“I felt pretty confident (with McPoland at the bat in that situation),” Reimer said. “And I think she feels confident which is a really big part of success in a moment like that.”
In the second game, Iowa City West scored three times in the third inning and twice in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. Olsson entered in relief and held the Trojans in check as Waterloo West attempted another comeback. CeCe Dehl had an RBI single and the Wahawks scored a second run on an error in the fourth to make it 5-2.
Waterloo West then loaded the bases in the fifth but left them that way. McPoland scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh, but that was all the Wahawks could muster.
McPoland and Sierra Burt each collected four hits for Waterloo West in the doubleheader. Olsson pitched 11 1/3 innings and allowed just seven hits, including none over her final seven innings.
“Again we competed and I didn’t know what was going to happen right until the very end,” Reimer said. “Just very happy.”
“We are a good team,” Dehl added. “I think we have been in pretty much every game and just got to keep working hard.”
West returns to action Friday against Iowa City Liberty at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids.
West 5-3, IC West 4-5
FIRST GAME
IC West 000 130 00 — 4 7 1
West 001 030 01 — 5 11 0
Eva Burbidge and Rylee Goodfellow. BreAnn Olsson and Brianna McPoland. WP – Olsson. LP – Burbidge. 2B – ICW: Hill. West – Burt.
SECOND GAME
IC West 003 200 0 — 5 9 4
West 000 200 1 — 3 7 2
Kiahna Hill and Goodfellow. Nia Christoffer, Olsson (4) and Rylee Hundley. WP – Hill. LP – Christoffer. 2B – West: Chris.
