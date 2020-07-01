Prep softball: Waterloo West scores first victory of season

Olsson, after giving up three runs in the fifth, was rock solid as she retired the last 11 batters she faced in order to set up Waterloo West’s dramatic victory.

“She really grinds it out,” Waterloo West assistant coach Adam Dehl said. “She is a big part of our pitching staff.”

Josie Bauler led off the eighth with a single and she was sacrificed to second by Schoepske. Then with two outs and runners on second and third, McPoland laced a hard line drive back through the box that barely eluded Trojan pitcher Eva Burbidge’s glove to score Bauler.

“I felt pretty confident (with McPoland at the bat in that situation),” Reimer said. “And I think she feels confident which is a really big part of success in a moment like that.”

In the second game, Iowa City West scored three times in the third inning and twice in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. Olsson entered in relief and held the Trojans in check as Waterloo West attempted another comeback. CeCe Dehl had an RBI single and the Wahawks scored a second run on an error in the fourth to make it 5-2.

Waterloo West then loaded the bases in the fifth but left them that way. McPoland scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh, but that was all the Wahawks could muster.