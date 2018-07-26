Eight Northeast Iowa high school softball standouts have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state first teams.
In Class 1A, pitchers Taryan Barrick of AGWSR and Kori Wedeking of Clarksville received top honors. Sumner-Fredericksburg's Krayton Allen was a first-team selection in Class 2A.
Waterloo Columbus' Taylor Hogan and Sydney Schultz landed on the top squad in 3A, and Independence's Mackenzie Hupke and Charles City's Samanta Heyer and Lisabeth Fiser are first-teamers in Class 4A.
Barrick had a phenomenal junior season for AGWSR, compiling a 27-6 record with a 0.93 earned-run average and a state-best 392 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings. She also batted .353.
Wedeking, a sophomore, got it done in the pitching circle and at the plate for Clarksville. She was 21-3 with a 0.84 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 141 innings while hitting .391 with 35 RBIs.
Allen wrapped up her prep career by hitting .548 with nine home runs, 41 RBIs and 44 stolen bases in 44 attempts.
Schultz and Hogan also hit better than .500 while leading Columbus to its second straight state tournament. Schultz finished at .548 with seven homers and 46 RBIs, while Hogan hit .533 with seven homers, 34 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 43 tries. Both are juniors.
Hupke, also a junior, helped lead Independence to state by going 24-4 with a 1.06 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings and hitting .416 with 40 RBIs.
Heyer pitched Charles City to its third straight state tourney as a junior (23-5, 1.04 ERA, 278 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings) while Fiser created havoc on offense with a .503 batting average and 42 stolen bases in 44 attempts. She's a sophomore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.