Prep softball: East sweeps Cedar Falls

WATERLOO—It may not have been perfect for Waterloo East softball coach Chad Adams, but his team’s sweep of Cedar Falls 5-3, 15-5, Tuesday night was close enough.

The Trojans used a very strong pitching performance by Sydney Magnuson in game one to begin the night, then went heavy with the bats in the nightcap as they wrapped out 15 hits and 15 runs to complete the sweep.

“This team has improved with each game and tonight was a much better win against not just a crosstown rival, but a good win in the tough Mississippi Valley Conference,” Adams said. “We still have plenty of work to do to get better, but what has impressed me the most is these girls are learning to play together.

“Tonight they showed that they can play in this tough conference and more important they can win in this conference. These kids have their mind in the right place.”

Magnuson set the tone for her team from the circle in the first game.

After the Tigers had tied the game at 1-1 in the third, Magnuson picked up a huge pop out to end the inning.

The Trojans then gave her breathing room with a four-run third frame. Catcher Addy Grimmett delivered the big blow with a double in the gap that plated two runs for 5-1 lead.