Prep softball: Columbus rallies past Wapsie Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBANK — Waterloo Columbus plated five runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a dramatic 9-7 come-from-behind softball victory over Wapsie Valley in Monday’s season-opener.

Wapsie Valley scored four consecutive runs to take a 5-4 lead into the last inning. Sophie Meier put Columbus back in front with a two-run double. Reagan Lindsay, Emily Mollenhoff and Avery Hogan each recorded singles knock in the Sailors’ final two runs of a five-run outburst.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wapsie Valley loaded the bases with no outs and plated two runs before freshman pitcher Haile Frost recovered to secure a complete-game victory. Frost finished with six strikeouts.

Columbus 9, Wapsie Valley 7

Columbus 301 000 5 — 9 12 2

Wapsie Valley 102 011 2 — 7 8 3

Frost and Sinnwell, Bradley. Neil, Beesecker and Imbrongo. WP – Frost (Columbus). LP – Beesecker (Wapsie). 2B- Meier (Col)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.