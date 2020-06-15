You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep softball: Columbus rallies past Wapsie Valley
0 comments
top story
PREP SOFTBALL

Prep softball: Columbus rallies past Wapsie Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBANK — Waterloo Columbus plated five runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a dramatic 9-7 come-from-behind softball victory over Wapsie Valley in Monday’s season-opener.

Wapsie Valley scored four consecutive runs to take a 5-4 lead into the last inning. Sophie Meier put Columbus back in front with a two-run double. Reagan Lindsay, Emily Mollenhoff and Avery Hogan each recorded singles knock in the Sailors’ final two runs of a five-run outburst.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wapsie Valley loaded the bases with no outs and plated two runs before freshman pitcher Haile Frost recovered to secure a complete-game victory. Frost finished with six strikeouts.

Columbus 9, Wapsie Valley 7

Columbus 301 000 5 — 9 12 2

Wapsie Valley 102 011 2 — 7 8 3

Frost and Sinnwell, Bradley. Neil, Beesecker and Imbrongo. WP – Frost (Columbus). LP – Beesecker (Wapsie). 2B- Meier (Col)

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Columbus 9, Wapsie Valley 7

Columbus;301;000;5 -- 9;12;2

Wapsie Valley;102;011;2 -- 7;8;3

Frost and Sinnwell, Bradley. Neil, Beesecker and Imbrongo. WP – Frost (Columbus). LP – Beesecker (Wapsie). 2B- Meier (Col)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News