Prep softball: Columbus rallies past Wapsie Valley

FAIRBANK — Waterloo Columbus plated five runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a dramatic 9-7 come-from-behind softball victory over Wapsie Valley in Monday’s season-opener.
Wapsie Valley scored four consecutive runs to take a 5-4 lead into the last inning. Sophie Meier put Columbus back in front with a two-run double. Reagan Lindsay, Emily Mollenhoff and Avery Hogan each recorded singles knock in the Sailors’ final two runs of a five-run outburst.
In the bottom of the seventh, Wapsie Valley loaded the bases with no outs and plated two runs before freshman pitcher Haile Frost recovered to secure a complete-game victory. Frost finished with six strikeouts.
Columbus 9, Wapsie Valley 7
Columbus 301 000 5 — 9 12 2
Wapsie Valley 102 011 2 — 7 8 3
Frost and Sinnwell, Bradley. Neil, Beesecker and Imbrongo. WP – Frost (Columbus). LP – Beesecker (Wapsie). 2B- Meier (Col)
