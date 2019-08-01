Waterloo Columbus standout Taylor Hogan and head coach Chris Olmstead swept the top honors on the North Iowa Cedar League East all-conference teams released Wednesday.
Hogan, a senior shortstop, was named Player of the Year while Olmstead captured Coach of the Year honors after leading the Sailors to a 16-0 conference season, a 36-6 overall record and a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.
The next stop for Hogan will be the University of Northern Iowa after she wrapped up a stellar prep career by batting .593 with 13 doubles, three home runs, 28 RBIs and 54 stolen bases in 55 attempts.
Columbus senior pitcher Kayla Sproul, senior catcher Sydney Schultz, senior outfielder Jalila Hart and sophomore outfielder Reagan Lindsay earned first-team all-NICL East honors. Junior Alivia Schultz and senior Maliyah Little made the second team.
Jesup also has four first-teamers in senior pitcher Rhianna Bigwood, junior first baseman Kristin Sadler, junior third baseman Jenna Jennsen and junior outfielder Zoe Miller.
The rest of the first team features Hudson sophomore Kylee Sallee, Dike-New Hartford freshman Taylor Kvale, Denver senior Marissa Stock and Union senior Natalie Tecklenburg.
All-NICL East softball
FIRST TEAM
P — Kayla Sproul, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Rhianna Bigwood, sr. (Jesup).
C — Sydney Schultz, sr. (Waterloo Columbus).
1B — Kristin Sadler, jr. (Jesup).
2B — Kylee Sallee, soph. (Hudson).
3B — Jenna Jennsen, jr. (Jesup).
SS — Taylor Kvale, fr. (Dike-New Hartford).
OF — Jalila Hart, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Reagan Lindsay, soph. (Wat. Columbus), Zoe Miller, jr. (Jesup).
UT — Marissa Stock, sr. (Denver), Natalie Tecklenburg, jr. (Union).
SECOND TEAM
P — Chantelle Nuss, soph. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Abby Sohn, soph. (Dike-New Hartford).
C — Landree Kobiska, soph. (Sumner-Fredericksburg).
1B — Steph Prather, sr. (Hudson).
2B — Breanne Fischels, sr. (Jesup).
3B — Alivia Schultz, jr. (Waterloo Columbus).
SS — Abby Gaudian, jr. (Hudson).
OF — Allie Driscol, soph. (Union), Maliyah Little, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Kelsey Pagel, sr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg).
UT — Morgan Galbraith, jr. (Hudson), Alexus Jensen, sr. (Jesup).
Honorable mention — Jenna Bruns (Aplington-Parkersburg), Jenna Schott (Waterloo Columbus), Allison Bonnette (Denver), Whitney Wauters, fr. (Dike-New Hartford), Ella Engel, fr. (Hudson), Alexis Larson, fr. (Jesup), Tiffany Beyer, jr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Jocelyn Gates, fr. (Union), Sami Kane, jr. (Wapsie Valley).
Player of year — Taylor Hogan, sr. (Waterloo Columbus).
Coach of year — Chris Olmstead (Waterloo Columbus).
