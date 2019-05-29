{{featured_button_text}}
West High School logo

WATERLOO -- Chris Olmstead says his Waterloo Columbus softball team has a long way to go to match last season's state-qualifying, 38-4 juggernaut.

Wednesday's 11-0 blowout of metro rival Waterloo West certainly looked like a step in that direction.

"It is still too early to say if we are as good," Olmstead said. "Besides we ended the season with a loss. We had moments tonight, but we still are not playing that well.

"We would get some runs then hit a lull, we would reach on pitches, and we could have played better. We are still looking for spots to fill in the lineup and we are not sure how that will be yet."

The lineup produced early for the Sailors as Taylor Hogan led off with a double and scored when Alivia Schultz stroked a shot to the fence.

Sydney Schultz followed with a single and Columbus took a 3-0 lead into the second inning.

The Sailors had their chances, but didn't take advantage of them in the next three innings as West got several big plays from its defense.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

However, the Wahawks didn't get much going against Columbus starter Kayla Sproul, who surrendered three singles through two innings of work, then shut West down with three innings of 1-2-3 ball.

"I think as a team right now we are getting right back into the groove of last season," said Sproul. "We are already so confident in each other and letting runners on base doesn't really bother us. I know with that defense behind me that they will make any play, whether it be an easy out or as you saw tonight, making a great catch for an out. We just need to work on keeping the pressure on after we score."

Sproul blasted a two-run home run in the fourth, and Sydney Schultz duplicated the feat in the fifth.

"If we could just come out ready to play things would be a lot different," Wahawks coach Ashley Reimer said. "I'm not disappointed in the way our defense played tonight and we put the ball in play a lot. These girls have put in a lot of time and they are eager to play," added Reimer.

The Wahawks tried to get a sixth-inning rally together with Sophia Dehl beginning with a double. Haley Christoffer singled to put two runners on, but back-to-back in field pop-ups stalled the attempt.

The Sailors knocked out 11 total hits with Sydney Schultz collecting three, and Hogan, Jalila Hart and Jenna Schott gathering two each.

Christoffer led the Wahawks with a pair of singles.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments