Prep softball: Clarksville powers past Janesville

The Clarksville bats began to dance in the third inning as they waltzed a pair of runs home from a wild pitch and an RBI single by Ainsley Lovrien.

After picking up another pair of runs in the fourth stanza, the Indians were able to put more distance between themselves and the Wildcats with three in the fifth. The biggest blow came off Emma Poppe’s bat when she stroked a long double that plated two runs.

Lovrien picked up her third and fourth RBIs over the final two innings ending a three-for-three night at the plate and punching home three runs.

“We are a well rounded team here and we can hit the ball well all through the lineup,” Lovrien said. “I was able to see the ball pretty well tonight and although I would have liked to get a hit in my two last at bats, I at least drove in some runs with the deep fly ball.

“That is what it is all about, not me getting on base, but hitting the ball hard enough that my teammates can score. We just need to stay solid all year and I don’t think anyone can beat us, except ourselves.”

The Indians have made all the right moves so far this season as they sit atop the conference with a perfect 3-0 record and are 5-0 overall.