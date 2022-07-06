Out with a bang: DNH star Kvale hits walk-off grand slam in final home game

DIKE – Softball ace Taylor Kvale made her last home appearance in a Wolverines jersey and went out in style with a walk-off grand slam.

The hit triggered a fifth-inning mercy rule for Dike-New Hartford with a 13-2 win over Jesup in a Class 2A regional softball game Wednesday in Dike.

The Wolverines advance to play East Marshall in a semifinal Friday in LeGrand.

Before she stepped the batter’s box, Kvale said that she’d joked about a walk-off with teammate Alli Steffen and with one of her coaches after Steffen hit a deep ball that went foul.

“I joked with my assistant coach and said; ‘Wow, that could’ve been a walk-off rally,’” Kvale said. “And then for her to get walked and then to be able to do it as a senior on my last game here, it’s just really awesome to have everybody be so excited – really go out with a bang in in this last home game.”

Kvale went through a cold spot recently, something she worked through with her father with extra hours in the batting cages. She also got a new bat to replace her old club, “Henry.” It paid off with a 4-for-4 performance on the night, including the tying RBI and a triple to add to her final hit.

“I just really needed to go back to the fundamentals,” Kvale said. “I’ve been doing a lot with just staying within myself and not trying to do too much. So yeah, I did go through a little hitting slump, but I think I’m back on track.”

But the game was anything but rosy for the Wolverines in the beginning, with the J-Hawks scoring two runs in the first through RBI singles by Rylynn Delagardelle and Hayden Kresser. However, junior Ella Costello put the Wolverines on the board with an RBI to score Kvale in and the game was tied 2-all after two.

Dike-New Hartford had its breakthrough in the third inning, scoring five runs to take a 7-2 lead as the Wolverines recorded two doubles and a three-run homer by sophomore Macy Mracek.

“We’ve had the most practice strung together than we’ve had all year, and that practice really allowed us to look at hits, look at what swings look like and really work on that, and I think that’s huge and something we missed during the season,” DNH head coach Rhandi Oelmann said after. “So the girls hit the ball well tonight.”

Holding them scoreless after the first inning and getting another run in the fourth, the Wolverines went into the bottom of the fifth with a chance to end the game early. After getting a run to make the count 9-2, they loaded the bases for Kvale to make her storybook finish.

"For her to have her last at-bat at home as a home run is just icing on the cake," Oelmann said. "She did a tremendous job."