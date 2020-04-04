Now retiring, Don Bosco's Becker never had losing season in 34 years

“She’s had a lot of good years over the years and we’re thankful that we had her for as long as we have. I think she has done a pretty good job of relating to the kids,” added Hogan, who said the search for her replacement is on-going.

Becker served as Dan Mashek’s assistant for three years before taking over in 1986.

The first of her eight state appearances as a head coach came in 1993 and in 2000 the Dons’ took third in the then three-class state tournament. She would later coach her daughter, Brittany, in three state tournaments (2005-07), and she and the Dons made their last trip to Fort Dodge in 2015.

Perhaps her favorite team, however, may have been the 1984 squad that made the school’s first state tournament in the then one-class tournament. That team featured a ton of juniors and an eighth-grade pitcher. One of those juniors, was Rhonda Weber, who introduced Becker to her uncle, Leo, who Becker has now been married to for 34 years.

“They got us together,” Becker laughed.

There are a lot of great memories. The state tournament teams, coaching Brittany, listening to Leo serve as the public address announcer and getting razzed by her team when she got caught paying more attention to the adjacent baseball field when her sons Tony and Cory were playing.