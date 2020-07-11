Newman tops Columbus in extra innings, 5-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Mason City Newman plated a winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the Waterloo Columbus softball team, 5-4, Saturday in Mason City.

Lily Castle led Newman at the plate with four hits, including two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases.

Columbus scored three runs in the second inning and added another run in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead before Newman rallied with in the bottom of the fifth and sent the game into extra innings.

Friday

Waterloo Columbus crossed home four times in the second inning and continued to extend its lead throughout an 8-2 softball victory at English Valleys on Friday.

