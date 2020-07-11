You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Newman tops Columbus in extra innings, 5-4
0 comments
PREP SOFTBALL

Newman tops Columbus in extra innings, 5-4

{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Mason City Newman plated a winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the Waterloo Columbus softball team, 5-4, Saturday in Mason City.

Lily Castle led Newman at the plate with four hits, including two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases. 

Columbus scored three runs in the second inning and added another run in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead before Newman rallied with in the bottom of the fifth and sent the game into extra innings. 

Friday

Waterloo Columbus crossed home four times in the second inning and continued to extend its lead throughout an 8-2 softball victory at English Valleys on Friday. 

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News