Newman tops Columbus in extra innings, 5-4

MASON CITY -- Mason City Newman plated a winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the Waterloo Columbus softball team, 5-4, Saturday in Mason City.
Lily Castle led Newman at the plate with four hits, including two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases.
Columbus scored three runs in the second inning and added another run in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead before Newman rallied with in the bottom of the fifth and sent the game into extra innings.
Friday
Waterloo Columbus crossed home four times in the second inning and continued to extend its lead throughout an 8-2 softball victory at English Valleys on Friday.
