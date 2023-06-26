As of June 26
Iowa Alliance North
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Ames;19;14;11;1
Fort Dodge;21;7;9;1
Mason City;13;11;4;8
Marshalltown;7;24;3;7
Waterloo East;3;22;1;12
Iowa Star North
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Clarksville;23;1;13;0
Don Bosco;19;11;10;3
Riceville;21;9;9;4
Janesville;6;14;3;10
Dunkerton;0;19;0;14
North Central
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
FD St. Edmond;18;11;9;2
Webster City;12;15;8;3
Humboldt;14;9;7;2
Clear Lake;10;11;5;4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL;7;13;5;5
Algona;7;10;4;7
Clarion-Goldfield;5;14;2;8
Iowa Falls-Alden;2;15;1;10
Top of Iowa East
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Central Springs;20;5;13;1
Newman Catholic;24;6;11;3
Osage;24;7;9;5
North Butler;11;8;8;5
Saint Ansgar;18;10;6;7
West Fork;13;6;6;5
Rockford;4;15;3;12
Northwood-Kensett;2;17;2;11
Nashua-Plainfield;2;22;1;13
Top of Iowa West
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
North Union;18;6;14;0
North Iowa;12;5;12;4
Bishop Garrigan;12;8;10;3
Lake Mills;8;9;8;5
Eagle Grove;12;12;5;5
Belmond-Klemme;8;13;5;9
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;6;14;5;10
Forest City;4;13;4;9
West Hancock;2;20;0;14
Northeast Iowa
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Decorah;12;12;8;3
Charles City;13;11;6;5
Waukon;14;11;6;6
Waverly-Shell Rock;8;16;6;6
Crestwood;13;13;5;7
New Hampton;9;10;4;8
MVC Mississippi Division
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Dub. Wahlert;24;7;10;4
CR Xavier;21;9;10;5
CR Jefferson;20;13;9;8
Iowa City Liberty;17;10;9;6
Dub. Senior;18;13;8;6
CR Prairie;14;17;7;8
Cedar Falls;11;18;4;11
MVC Valley
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Linn-Mar;20;8;15;1
Dub. Hempstead;25;9;13;3
Western Dubuque;22;8;10;4
CR Kennedy;15;15;8;8
Waterloo West;11;16;6;9
Iowa City High;6;20;3;14
CR Washington;3;26;2;11
Iowa City West;0;27;0;17
North Iowa Cedar Central
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Columbus;22;10;10;0
Dike-New Hartford;20;6;9;1
Hudson;16;16;6;6
Denver;8;20;3;11
Aplington-Parkersburg;3;15;0;10
North Iowa Cedar East
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Sumner-Fredericksburg;21;6;10;1
Jesup;19;10;6;4
Wapsie Valley;20;7;5;7
Union;5;11;4;7
Oelwein;10;13;3;8
North Iowa Cedar West
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
South Hardin;24;6;8;1
East Marshall;15;12;4;3
AGWSR;7;17;3;5
Grundy Center;6;20;1;8