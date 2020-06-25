Metro roundup: East, CF softball teams split on road

Waterloo East and Cedar Falls' softball teams picked up road splits Thursday night in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
East recovered from a 6-5 opening-game loss to Dubuque Senior by scoring six runs in the final two innings for a 13-7 victory in game two of the doubleheader.
Cedar Falls also prevailed in a high scoring second game against Western Dubuque, 9-6. The Tigers dropped the opener, 3-1.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 7-5, WATERLOO WEST 1-2 -- Wahlert swept West in the Wahawks' first doubleheader since their opening day of the season last week.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!