Metro roundup: East, CF softball teams split on road
Metro roundup: East, CF softball teams split on road

Waterloo East and Cedar Falls' softball teams picked up road splits Thursday night in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

East recovered from a 6-5 opening-game loss to Dubuque Senior by scoring six runs in the final two innings for a 13-7 victory in game two of the doubleheader.

Cedar Falls also prevailed in a high scoring second game against Western Dubuque, 9-6. The Tigers dropped the opener, 3-1.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT 7-5, WATERLOO WEST 1-2 -- Wahlert swept West in the Wahawks' first doubleheader since their opening day of the season last week.

