DUBUQUE — Cedar Falls saw a victory slip through its hands as Dubuque Wahlert took advantage of seven Tiger errors and rallied for a walk-off 9-8 softball win Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles completed the Mississippi Valley Conference sweep with a 4-1 victory.
Delphina Hellenthal went 3-for-4 for the Tigers in the 9-8 game while Cara Forsblom, Myah Brinker, Tjaden Petersen and Gabby Townsend had two hits apiece. Maddie McFarland doubled and drove in two runs while Brinker and Petersen also had doubles, and Petersen knocked in three.
Cedar Falls (10-15) led 8-2 in the sixth inning before Wahlert (14-10) scored six times to tie it before winning it in the bottom of the seventh.
McFarland had two of Cedar Falls’ three hits in the second game.
IOWA CITY HIGH 11-21, WATERLOO WEST 0-0: Iowa City High looked the part of the state’s No. 5-ranked team as the Hawks crushed Waterloo West twice.
Iowa City High (18-4) had seven doubles and a triple among 13 hits in the five-inning opener while West had just two hits.
The Hawks then used an 11-run first and a 10-run third with 17 base hits in the three-inning nightcap. Carey Koenig homered twice for City High. West (5-19) didn’t have a hit in that abbreviated game.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 12-7, WATERLOO EAST 1-0: Tenth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead blew past Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
The Mustangs (17-5) had 14 hits and used a nine-run second inning in game one. Hempstead jumped in front 2-0 in the first inning of the second game and pitcher Lydia Ettema fired a shutout. Kenidi Adams had two hits on the night for East (3-21).
