{{featured_button_text}}
East High School logo

WATERLOO — Waterloo East couldn’t match Linn-Mar’s ability to score runs Thursday as the Lions swept at Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader 9-2 and 11-1.

The Trojans (3-27) grabbed a 2-1 lead after three innings of the opener with RBIs from Addy Grimmett and Jaida Thurnau. Linn-Mar (22-8) then took control with three runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and three in the sixth.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Brooke Meighan was 3-for-4 while Jayden Bentley, Josie Stocks and Thurnau had two hits each for East.

Linn-Mar erupted for nine runs in the first inning of the 11-1 win and ended it after five. The Trojans had eight more base hits, including two apiece for Meighan and Stocks.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments