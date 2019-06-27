WATERLOO — Waterloo East couldn’t match Linn-Mar’s ability to score runs Thursday as the Lions swept at Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader 9-2 and 11-1.
The Trojans (3-27) grabbed a 2-1 lead after three innings of the opener with RBIs from Addy Grimmett and Jaida Thurnau. Linn-Mar (22-8) then took control with three runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Brooke Meighan was 3-for-4 while Jayden Bentley, Josie Stocks and Thurnau had two hits each for East.
Linn-Mar erupted for nine runs in the first inning of the 11-1 win and ended it after five. The Trojans had eight more base hits, including two apiece for Meighan and Stocks.
