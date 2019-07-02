WATERLOO -- Waterloo East jumped on Cedar Rapids Washington for a 7-1 victory Tuesday in the opening game of a Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader before storms cancelled game two.
The Trojans scored a pair of first-inning runs and never trailed, breaking open a 2-1 game with four runs in the fifth.
Jaida Thurnau had a pair of hits and two RBIs, Josie Stocks drove in three runs and Kenidi Adams and Jayden Bentley knocked in a run apiece for East (4-27).
Jocelyn Foss was the winning pitcher for the Trojans, allowing just two hits and one run with no walks.
Washington fell to 2-31 on the season.
POSTPONEMENTS: Storms erased a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheaders involving metro teams.
The Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls twinbill was rescheduled for July 9.
Fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy made the trip to Waterloo West and was leading the Wahawks 8-0 in the first game of a doubleheader when thunderstorms halted play.
Baseball
DAV. ASSUMPTION 4, COLUMBUS 0: Nick Gottilla fired a complete-game six-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts as Class 3A's second-ranked Davenport Assumption blanked Waterloo Columbus in non-conference baseball action Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Porth had a pair of hits for Columbus (19-12-1) and shut out Assumption (22-3) for the first five innings before the Knights broke loose for all their runs in the top of the sixth.
The second game of the doubleheader was washed out by rain.
