WATERLOO -- Robbie Porth and Parker Westhoff provided strong pitching efforts and Waterloo Columbus backed them with timely hitting to sweep a North Iowa Cedar League baseball doubleheader from Denver Thursday, 4-2 and 8-3.
Porth scattered seven hits in the opening game and struck out eight with no walks. The Sailors scored three times in the second inning on RBI doubles by Carter Gallagher and Ben Sinnott and a single by Tristan Wright.
Wright was 3-for-4 and Sinnott finished with two hits for Columbus while Zach Miller had a pair of hits for Denver.
The Cyclones (1-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game two on Brock Farley's two-run home run and led 3-1 after three innings.
The Sailors (3-4-1) erased that lead with four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Ray Seidel was 3-for-3 while Sinnott and Westhoff had two hits each. Westhoff and John Rausch drove in two runs each.
MARSHALLTOWN 10-10, WAT. EAST 0-3: Marshalltown improved to 3-2 with a pair of non-conference wins over Waterloo East Thursday.
The Trojans fell to 1-9 on the season.
Softball
COLUMBUS 16-18, DENVER 3-3: Waterloo Columbus ran its record to 6-0 with a pair of blowout wins over Denver.
Big innings were the story of the night for the Sailors. They scored five times in both the first and second innings and six times in the fourth of the opener on just five total base hits.
In game two, Columbus had 13 hits and scored four times in the second, eight times in the third and six times in the fourth.
Eighth-grader Haile Frost recorded her first varsity win in game two while Alivia Schultz went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs.
Denver fell to 0-8.
C.R. JEFFERSON 9-14, CEDAR FALLS 1-2: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-1) handed Cedar Falls two Mississippi Valley Conference setbacks Thursday.
The Tigers (1-4) had just two hits -- singles by Cyrah Rasmussen and Myah Brinker -- in the 9-1 loss. The offense came to life with 10 hits in the 14-2 defeat. Rasmussen and Kya Kaepel each had two hits.
C.R. KENNEDY 15-8, WAT. EAST 2-0: Kaylin Kinney homered twice and drive in five runs while Abby Spore homered and had three RBIs as part of a 16-hit Kennedy assault in the first game.
Jayme Scheck threw a six-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in game two and the Cougars (4-0) got homers from Izzy Wright and Mary Krystofiak.
East fell to 0-4.
DUB. SENIOR 12-8, WAT. WEST 2-7: Dubuque Senior bolted to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings of game one, then held off West in the second game.
The Rams (3-3) built a big lead again with four runs in both the second and third innings, but the Wahawks (0-5) scored once in the sixth and three times in the top of the seventh before the rally fizzled.
