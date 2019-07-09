{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls came up one hit short of a sweep over No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie in a Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader Tuesday at Robinson-Dresser Complex.

The Tigers won the opener, 5-3, but lost a 6-5 battle in a nine-inning nightcap.

In game one, Cedar Falls (15-22) fell behind 3-2 in the top of the seventh but rallied in the bottom half of the inning for a walk-off victory on the strength of Myah Brinker’s two-run homer. Cyrah Rasmussen allowed just one earned run to pick up the pitching win.

The Tigers jumped in front 4-2 after two innings of the second game. Prairie (28-11) chipped away with single runs in the next three innings for a 5-4 lead, but Cedar Falls rallied again in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Rasmussen was 3-for-4 and Brinker had two hits for the Tigers.

WATERLOO EAST 7, C.R. WASHINGTON 1: Waterloo East broke through for three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth inning to surge past Cedar Rapids Washington in a makeup game Tuesday.

Kenidi Adams was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Brooke Meighan finished 3-for-4 and Jayden Bentley and Josie Stocks had two hits apiece for East (5-35). Sydney Magnuson drove in two runs and went the distance in the pitching circle, allowing just three hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Washington fell to 2-36 on the season.

