Waterloo West sophomore catcher Brianna McPoland landed a spot on the Mississippi Valley Conference’s All-Valley Division first team announced today.
McPoland led the Wahawks in batting average (.429), on-base percentage (.487), doubles (11) and triples (two). Defensively, she posted a .983 fielding percentage and threw out eight would-be base stealers.
Waterloo East’s Josie Stocks and Kenidi Adams along with Cedar Falls’ Cyrah Rasmussen made the Mississippi Division second team.
Rasmussen led Tigers in hitting with a .362 average while smashing 10 doubles, two triples and three home runs, driving in 29 runs and stealing 11 bases in 12 attempts.
In the pitching circle, she finished 12-13 with a 2.27 earned-run average and 147 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings.
East’s Adams hit .392 with a team-best 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 21 RBIs while Stocks hit .358 with a team-high five homers and 25 RBIs.
Tjaden Petersen and Myah Brinker of Cedar Falls earned honorable mention recognition, as did East’s Brooke Meighan and Brooklyn Kiewiet and West’s Haley Christoffer and Josie Bauler.
All-Mississippi Valley
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
First team
P — Ayana Lindsey, soph. (I.C. High), Payton Akers, sr. (C.R. Prairie).
C — Carey Koenig, soph. (I.C. High).
IF — Ella Cook, soph. (I.C. High), Ella Link, jr. (West. Dub.), Kobie Blaha, sr. (C.R. Prairie), Keera Ball, sr. (C.R. Xavier).
OF — Olivia Richards, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Sara Horsfield, soph. (West. Dub.), Sydney Fellows, jr. (I.C. High).
UT — Ava Bradley, jr. (Dub. Senior), Kya Loffswold, soph. (C.R. Xavier).
Second team (metro only)
P — Cyrah Rasmussen, fr. (Cedar Falls).
IF — Josie Card-Stocks, jr. (Wat. East).
UT — Kenidi Adams, jr. (Wat. East).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Tjaden Petersen, jr. (Cedar Falls), Myah Brinker, fr. (Cedar Falls), Brooke Meighan, sr. (Wat. East), Brooklyn Kiewiet, jr. (Wat. East).
All-academic (metro only) — Cara Forsblom (Cedar Falls), Valarie Slade (Cedar Falls), Brooke Meighan (Wat. East), Kenidi Adams (Wat. East).
Athlete of year — Keera Ball, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Ayana Lindsey, soph. (I.C. High).
Coach of year — Jeff Koenig (I.C. High).
VALLEY DIVISION
First team
P — Kaylin Kinney, jr. (C.R. Kennedy), Jayme Scheck, soph. (C.R. Kennedy).
C — Abby Spore, jr. (C.R. Kennedy).
IF — Katie Schaul, sr. (Dub. Hempstead), Alyssa Martin, jr. (C.R. Kennedy), Kennedy Rentschler, jr. (Linn-Mar), Lindsey Culver, sr. (C.R. Jefferson).
OF — Kaylee Donner, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Brylee Klosterman, jr. (I.C. Liberty), Carly Rima, sr. (Linn-Mar).
UT — Brianna McPoland, soph. (Wat. West), Kayla LaPage, sr. (Dub. Hempstead).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Haley Christoffer, soph. (Wat. West), Josie Bauler, soph. (Wat. West).
All-academic (metro only) — Carlie Frost (Wat. West), Sophia Dehl (Wat. West).
Athlete of year — Kaylin Kinney, jr. (C.R. Kennedy).
Coach of year — Maddison LeClere (C.R. Kennedy).
