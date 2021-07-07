Lodge’s grand slam powers Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE – Claire Lodge belted a grand slam to boost returning state champion Clarksville to a 12-0 win over Wapsie Valley to kick off the postseason.

The Indians advance to face Don Bosco in the semifinal round of Class 1A Region 7 softball play on Friday in Clarksville. The Dons edged East Buchanan 2-1 on Wednesday.

Lodge connected on her first career home run in the third inning after Clarksville had loaded the bases.

The Indians, ranked 11th in 1A, improved to 21-4 overall.

SAILORS BLANK A-P: Waterloo Columbus opened the postseason by powering past Aplington-Parkersburg 11-0.

The Sailors (28-9) will advance to face South Hardin (21-6) in the Class 2A Region 5 semifinals on Friday at Columbus.

DENVER EDGES HUDSON: The Denver Cyclones stayed alive by earning a hard-fought 1-0 road win over Hudson in Class 2A Region 6.

Denver (16-13) will face Alburnett in Friday’s semifinals. Alburnett downed Dike-New Hartford 12-8 on Wednesday.

JESUP DOWNS OSAGE: The Jesup J-Hawks downed Osage 14-4 to advance to the semifinal round in Class 2A Region 6.