Lodge’s grand slam powers Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE – Claire Lodge belted a grand slam to boost returning state champion Clarksville to a 12-0 win over Wapsie Valley to kick off the postseason.
The Indians advance to face Don Bosco in the semifinal round of Class 1A Region 7 softball play on Friday in Clarksville. The Dons edged East Buchanan 2-1 on Wednesday.
Lodge connected on her first career home run in the third inning after Clarksville had loaded the bases.
The Indians, ranked 11th in 1A, improved to 21-4 overall.
SAILORS BLANK A-P: Waterloo Columbus opened the postseason by powering past Aplington-Parkersburg 11-0.
The Sailors (28-9) will advance to face South Hardin (21-6) in the Class 2A Region 5 semifinals on Friday at Columbus.
DENVER EDGES HUDSON: The Denver Cyclones stayed alive by earning a hard-fought 1-0 road win over Hudson in Class 2A Region 6.
Denver (16-13) will face Alburnett in Friday’s semifinals. Alburnett downed Dike-New Hartford 12-8 on Wednesday.
JESUP DOWNS OSAGE: The Jesup J-Hawks downed Osage 14-4 to advance to the semifinal round in Class 2A Region 6.
Jesup (25-10) will face North Linn or South Winneshiek on Friday.
BASEBALL
COLUMBUS WINS 2
The Sailors swept Grundy Center, 12-2 and 13-3, in North Iowa Cedar League play at Riverfront Stadium.
Alex Feldmann collected a combined four hits and three RBIs for Columbus. Connor Knudtson drove in three runs in the 13-3 win and Dallas Westhoff knocked in three in the 12-2 win.
Josh Merrifield pitched a complete game, striking out eight and not walking a batter.
W-SR TOPS TIGERS: Waverly-Shell Rock edged Cedar Falls 4-3 in non-conference baseball play in Waverly.
Korbyn Dewey delivered with a two-run triple in the first inning to key the Go-Hawks.