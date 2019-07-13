Golf
- University of Iowa senior Alex Schaake won his fourth consecutive Nebraska Amateur Championship Thursday at the Country Club of Lincoln.
Schaake is just the second individual in the 111 years of the tournament to win four straight. The last was Bob Astleford 54 years ago.
“It feels amazing to win my fourth title in a row,” said Schaake in a University of Iowa athletic department release. “This is the best amateur tournament in Nebraska and to come out on top is a huge confidence booster going into the rest of the summer.”
Schaake won a seven-hole playoff, the longest since 1981 (10 holes) over Caleb Badura, who was the 2019 Nebraska Match Play champion.
Basketball
- Iowa State has drawn Michigan in its first game at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 27 in a 11 a.m. game
In its second game, the Cyclones will face either North Carolina or Alabama.
ISU and Michigan last met in 2013 with the Cyclones prevailing, 77-70.
The other schools in the field are Gonzaga, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Mississippi.
- Iowa has officially announced the signing of Valparaiso University graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn.
Evelyn, a native of Detroit, has one year of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Nebraska, but has played the last two seasons at Valparaiso. In 32 games last year, Evelyn led the Crusaders in 3-pointers made (48), ranked second in assists (68) while averaging 8.4 points per game.
“I’m excited to finally be able to join the team and get to work with the guys to learn and prepare for the upcoming season,” Evelyn said. “I chose Iowa because of the relationship I developed with coach McCaffery and (Sherman) Dillard and for the opportunity to wear the Black and Gold. It feels great to be part of the Hawkeye family.”
