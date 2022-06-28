Lightning cuts short exciting softball tilt between Denver, Jesup

JESUP – Lightning put a premature end to a softball slugfest between the J-Hawks and the Denver Cyclones.

The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning, but not before both teams put in a combined 22 hits and 23 runs. Jesup looked to expand their 14-9 lead with loaded bases and no outs when lightning struck. For their part, Denver managed to work a 10-run deficit into four after a pair of two-out rallies in the second and fourth inning.

“Mother Nature came in from nowhere – we knew it was going to rain later on tonight, but we were hoping to get the game in before then,” said Jesup coach Brian Larson. “And Mother Nature’s got another way to play the game.”

The J-Hawks came out of the gates flying. Alexis Larson sparked a 10-run first inning with a run-scoring double.

“I usually start off strong my first at-bat and then hopefully it carries me on through the rest of the game,” Alexis Larson said. “But it’s important for us to get on base in the first inning, and to get the runs started early instead of trying to have to come back. So it was nice for us to actually jump on pitches and put on some runs in in the first inning.”

In the top of the second, Avery Forde had a two-run single and Allison Bonnette drilled a run-scoring double as the Cyclones cut their deficit to 10-4. But Jesup responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including an RBI single from Larson, her third hit and fourth RBI in two innings.

The Cyclones answered back in the fourth inning with five hits and five runs.

“We dug ourselves a hole in the first,” said Denver coach Dani Gordon. “A lot of missed opportunities in the battery position, wild pitches getting girls advancing onto bases… but what was promising was seeing our girls coming back, chipping away, inning by inning, batter by batter.”

But before the Cyclones could rally further or the J-Hawks close the game out, lightning halted, then finished the game.

“We got people in the right positions and started hitting the ball right where we needed to, and they were again going to do another pitching change and go back to their starter to try and mix things up again a little bit,” Brian Larson said. “But I had pretty good confidence in our hitters – they’ve hitting real well for us all season long.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.