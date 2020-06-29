Jesup snaps Columbus' NICL softball win streak

The Sailors instantly rallied in the bottom of the second inning when Sophie Meier, Morgan Bradley and Avery Hogan opened with singles and came around to score on two RBI grounders and a fielding error. Alivia Schultz doubled and scored in the fourth inning, and pulled her Columbus team within a run when she waited on a change-up and doubled home Jenna Schott in the bottom of the sixth.

It was a third inning that proved costly for Columbus. The Sailors loaded the bases with one out before Jesup third baseman Lange fielded consecutive grounders to prevent a run from scoring.

Still, Olmstead left the field more encouraged by the potential his team displayed.

“I am a happy camper,” Olmstead said. “Obviously we want to win the game and it’s a big conference game — everybody knows that us and Jesup is a big rivalry for conference.

“I am so damn proud of these kids the way they reacted and responded and the leadership we got from the upperclassmen. … Jesup is a good team, and they (Columbus) could have just rolled over down 6-0. They just kept pecking away, pecking away, and it was awesome to watch.”

While Jesup’s Elson says there’s still room for his team to improve, experience could ultimately allow these J-Hawks to return to the top of the NICL.