The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced its 2023 All-State softball teams on Wednesday.

Waterloo East's Aalonna Ford earned Class 5A Third Team honors in her senior season with the Trojans. Ford led East with a .478 average, .557 on-base percentage, 0.746 slugging percentage. Ford hit three home runs, one triple and seven doubles in 29 games.

Bryah Duwe of Decorah and Marleigh Louvar of Independence earned Class 4A Second Team honors. Ava Ellis of Charles City landed on the 4A Third Team.

Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli sophomore Isabel Bernard earned Second Team honors in Class 3A. Bernard, a student at Tripoli High School, hit .518 with 17 RBIs in the 2023 season.

Bernard's SFT teammate, freshman Addi Murray, earned Third Team honors after finishing with a 25-7 record in the circle with 126 strikeouts, a 1.21 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. Murray threw 203 innings for the Cougars.

Columbus Catholic senior Haile Frost earned Class 2A First Team honors in her senior season. Frost led the Sailors from the circle with a 19-3 record and 198 strikeouts, a 1.89 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 155.2 innings-pitched. At the plate, Frost hit .465 with two home runs, three triples, 15 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Hudson's Addie Rhoades also earned First Team honors in Class 2A. The sophomore managed a batting average of .372 while serving up four home runs, two triples and 11 doubles while driving in 32 runs. Rhoades also posted a .972 fielding percentage.

Avery Hogan and Sydney Gardner joined Frost on the 2A Third Team.

Dike-New Hartford's Madde Buskohl earned Second Team honors in Class 2A. The sophomore led the Wolverines with a .457 average at the plate, recording two home runs, four triples and eight doubles with 21 RBIs.

Jesup's Caelor Wymore also earned Third Team honors in 2A.

In Class 1A, Clarksville's Cailyn Hardy and North Butler's Kiya Johnson were named to the First Team.

Hardy finished her senior season with a 25-3 record, managing 175 strikeouts, a 1.52 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 157 innings of action. Hardy also posted a .365 batting average with four doubles, four triples and a home run while driving in 29 runs. The senior finished third in the state for wins (25).

Johnson posted a .671 batting average, the best batting average in the state, with 11 home runs, three triples and eight doubles. Johnson also led the state in on-base percentage (.739) and slugging percentage (1.343). In the cirlce, Johnson recorded a 1.72 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 192 strikeouts in 142.1 innings.

Clarksville senior Jenna Myers earned Second Team honors in Class 1A while Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder and Turkey Valley's Maici Weber earned Third Team selections.