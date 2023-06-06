MASON CITY — The Waterloo East Trojans dropped a pair of games against Mason City in softball action on Monday night.

The Riverhawks took the first matchup 7-1. Haley Harn drilled a home run in the top of the seventh to give the Trojans their lone run. Senior Aalonna Ford also produced a strong night at the plate with two hits in three at-bats.

Mason City won the second contest 17-7 in five innings.

Siyanna Cody went 2-of-3 at the plate including a double to lead the Trojans' offense. Ford went 1-of-2 with a walk in one of her three plate appearances.

Amara Mielke led East with two RBIs on a 1-of-2 showing. Malloree Nichols also clocked a double in three plate appearances.

Columbus 11, Denver 3/Columbus 13, Denver 8: The Sailors swept the Cyclones to improve to 10-3 on the season, Monday.

Senior pitcher Haile Frost dominated from the circle in the first matchup, throwing a complete game with 13 strikeouts and allowing just two earned runs on seven hits.

At the plate, three players—Avery Hogan, Sydney Garnder and Ella Smith—recorded two RBIs. Gardner went 3-of-4 at the plate with a home run while Smith went 4-of-5 with two doubles.

In the second game, the Cyclones managed more offense. The Sailors led from start to finish, however.

Gardner clubbed another home run while Nyasija Simmons drove in four runs with a 2-of-4 performance that included a home run.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 11, Oelwein 0: The Cougars rode a strong night at the plate from Isabel Bernard to a five-inning victory over the Huskies.

Bernard recorded three hits including a double and drove in two runs for the Cougars. Jana Meyer also knocked a double, driving in one run.

Jamie Jones went 1-of-2 at the plate with two RBIs while Greyson smith went 2-of-2 with two RBIs.

Kylee Krueger and Addi Murray combined to pitch the shutout. The duo allowed just one hit in the contest.

Wapsie Valley 3, Union 2/Union 5, Wapsie Valley 4: The Knights and Warriors split a Monday night doubleheader.

The Warriors scratched across a late run in the top of the seventh to win a low-scoring game one.

Taylor Buhr pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts while Anna Curley threw 4.1 innings with 8 strikeouts.

Xandra Anderson threw all seven innings for the Knights, surrendering one earned run.

Sydney Matthias managed the only multi-hit performance in game one with a single and a double for the Warriors.

Union took the second contest by the same margin—one run.

Mallory Wrage led Union with two RBIs in the contest on one hit. Ava Mills, Avery Knoop, Emily Anton and Addie Pospisil all managed two hits for Union.

Peyton Curley scored three runs for the Warriosrs in the contest while Buhr managed a 2-of-3 performance at the plate.

Brooklyn Hubbard earned the win in the circle, pitching seven innings and limiting the Warriors to two earned runs on seven hits.

Don Bosco 15, Dunkerton 0: The Dons only needed three innings to close out the Raiders, Monday.

Kloe Nissen and Sophia Barnett hit the only two extra-base hits as Don Bosco won behind seven hits and eight walks.

Cali Weber pitched a no-hitter for the Dons with four strikeouts.