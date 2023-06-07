A nine-run first inning helped Wapsie Valley of Fairbank win their sixth softball game in seven games Tuesday in a 11-2 win over Denver.

Taylor Buhr, Sydney Matthias, Mae Wedemeier and Natalie Gray each drove in two runs for the Warriors.

Buhr and Wedemeier each doubled in the game, while, Matthias was 3-for-4.

Hailey Wehling and Maya Barnes each collected wo hits in the sixth and seventh positions in the lineup.

Channing Johnson went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Cyclones. Mya Rosecrans also had a Denver RBI.

South Hardin 4, Union 2: The Tigers built a 4-0 lead through three innings before the Knights mounted a late comeback that fell short.

Grace Eller went 4-for-4 for South Hardin, while Taya Hollingsworth had a pair of RBIs.

Ava Mills and Avery Knopp each went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Union.

Hudson 4, North Butler 2: Ella Hiatt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to pace the Pirates to victory,

Taylor Davis and Addy Engel each went 2-for-4 for Hudson. Laiken Simmerson struck out five while scattering seven hits in a complete game inside the circle.