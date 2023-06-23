Addi Murray threw a three-hit shutout striking out six as Sumner-Fredericskburg edged Wapsie Valley, 1-0, Thursday in North Iowa Cedar League softball action in Sumner.

Aubree Land drove in Jana Meyer in the third inning for the only run of the game which pitted a pair of 20-win teams.

Wapsie Valley pitcher Taylor Buhr allowed just four hits and struck out eight in six innings.

Dike-New Hartford 13, Aplington-Parkersburg 0: Madde Buskohl tripled and drove in two runs as the Wolverines earned their 20th win of the season.

Faith Gray and Hanna Steffen also drove in two runs. Gray had a pair of doubles in the game.

DNH also had Gray, Karsyn Nolan, Misty Harreld and Steffen all score twice.

Clarksville 10, Don Bosco 2: Emmalee Manwarren went 3-for-4 with a double, 2 RBIs and two runs scored as the Indians improved to 22-0 on the season.

Mollie Bloker went 3-for-3 additional with a double, 3 RBIs and three runs scored, while Rachel Borchardt also drove in two runs.

Cailyn Hardy scattered seven hits while striking out five to earn the win.

Waverly-Shell Rock 3-2, Decorah 2-8: Natalie Beck went 2-for-4 and drove in a run to help the Go-Hawks to a game one, eight-inning victory.

Maya Willey worked all eight innings, striking out eight, to earn the win.

Decorah took the second game scoring five times in the sixth to break a tight game open. Addison Kruse had a pair of hits in the game for WSR.

Union 3, Jesup 1: Xandra Anderson allowed just five hits and the only run scored against her was unearned as the Knights topped the J-Hawks.

Emily Anton drove in two runs for Union, while Ava Mills scored twice.