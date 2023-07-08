FAIRBANK — The South Winneshiek softball team managed to escape with a road win over Wapsie Valley on Friday night.

Wapsie Valley (22-8) took an initial lead with one run in the bottom of the first. South Winneshiek (21-15) responded with two runs split between the third and fourth, forcing a 2-2 tie after four full inninngs.

Wapsie Valley broke the tie with two runs in the fifth, but South Winneshiek scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to win by one run.

Taylor Buhr showed out for Wapsie Valley in the loss with two RBIs in a 2-of-4 night at the plate that included a home run. Anna Curley managed eight strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.

South Winneshiek advances to the Class 2A Region 6 Championship against Lisbon (33-7). The Lions will host the Warriors on Monday at 7 p.m.