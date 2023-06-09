Union of La Porte City used a six-run fourth inning to propel itself past Oelwein, 10-4, Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League softball game.

Avery Knopp doubled and drove in four runs as part of a 2-for-3 night, and Emily Anton went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 3 RBIs to pace the Knights offensively.

Dena Robb added a 3-for-3 night at the plate for Union.

Columbus Catholic 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 5: The Sailors scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break open a tight game.

Sydney Gardner and Ella Smith each drove in two runs, while Columbus also took advantage of 13 walks.

Gardner had a double as did Myka Bromley as the Sailors improved to 14-3 overall.

Benton Community 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 6: The Go-Hawks rallied to tie the game at 6-all with a three-run sixth inning, but Benton scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win.

Maya Willey went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for WSR, while Natalie Beck was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Megan Heyer added a two-hit effort and drove in two, additionally.

Wapsie Valley 11, Jesup 6: Taylor Buhr and Sydney Matthias each drove in three runs to pace the Warriors.

Peyton Curley and Anna Curley each collected three hits in the game, and Natalie Gray had a pair of hits and scored twice.