JACKSON JUNCTION — The Sumner-Fredericksburg softball team blew out the Turkey Valley Trojans 12-1 on Thursday night in route to their 25th win of the season.

The Cougars (25-6) scored three runs in the top of the first and only extended their lead from their with three runs in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth to secure the mercy rule victory.

Aubree Land did her part in the win with a 2-of-3 showing at the plate which included a double and a home run. The freshman tied with three of her teammates with a game-high two RBIs.

Jana Meyer, Jamie Jones and Myla Trask also drove in two runs apiece. Trask proved to be a challenge to get out, going 3-of-4 with her bat.

Alivia Lange, Isabel Bernard, Addi Murray and Greyson Smith all added one RBI. Lange hit a triple in the contest while Murray added two doubles.

Murray earned the win on the mound, throwing 4.0 innings and striking out six batters. The freshman allowed just four hits and one unearned run in the contest. Kylee Krueger also pitched one inning, allowing no hits and no runs.

Turkey Valley (12-19) junior Mariah Throndson managed to shine in the loss going 2-of-2 at the plate for a 1.000 on-base percentage. Aubrey Hoffert led the Trojans with one RBI which scored Kinsey Reicks.

East Marshall 12, Aplington-Parkersburg 2: A strong opening statement proved insufficient as the Falcons fell to East Marshall on Thursday.

Aplington-Parkersburg (3-20) scored twice in the top of the first, but the Mustangs (19-12) answered right back with four runs in the frame.

East Marshall added eight more runs over the next four innings to win in five innnings.

Kendall Riherd recorded the lone RBI for the Falcons in the contest. The junior went 1-of-2 at the plate. Eva Walker and Ada Switzer scored one run apiece in the loss.

Other scores: Marshalltown 14-12, East 7-0; Western Dubuque 14-12, Waterloo West 4-0