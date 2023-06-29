WATERLOO — The Columbus Catholic softball team closed out its regular season with a 4-3 win over No. 15 South Hardin in a battle of Class 2A heavyweights.
The Tigers (24-7) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, but the Sailors (24-11) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to earn the win.
Ella Smith and Sydney Gardner brought power to the Columbus lineup in the win. Smith hit a home run—a solo shot—and a double with one RBI. Gardner added a two run shot in a 1-of-3 showing at the plate.
Addison Zehentner also drove in a run to help Columbus earn the win.
Haile Frost earned the win, throwing a complete game with nine strikeouts and allowing four hits and one earned run.
Iowa City High 11, Cedar Falls 3: The Tigers failed to overcome six, early Little Hawks runs in an eight-run loss on Wednesday.
Lauren Ferguson, Gabie Hanks and Gabrielle Townsend each hit doubles in the game for Cedar Falls.
With the loss, the Tigers fell to 13-21 while City High improved to 7-21.
Hudson 4, Grundy Center 3: The Spartans came up just shy of an upset win over the Pirates.
Maddy Hendershot led the Spartans with two RBIs on a 1-of-4 night at the plate.
Allison Koch added one RBI. Lucy Lebo, Kyndra Dieken and Lauren Zajac all put up mulit-hit performances.
Dike-New Hartford 4, Decorah 1: The Wolverines managed a win over the Vikings at home on Wednesday.
Shelby Ohrt hit a solo home run as the only extra-base hit for DNH in the contest. Ohrt went 2-of-4 in the game.
Madisen Theel earned the win in the circle with a seven-inning complete game with no earned runs allowed.
Jesup 5, Don Bosco 4: The J-Hawks used two runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat the Dons.
Hayden Kresser drove in three runs in the win in a 1-of-2 performance which included a double.
Daley Donlea and Sara Mead also recorded RBIs in the win.
Klair Kite threw a complete game for Jesup, earning the win.
AGWSR 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 4: A big night from freshman Cali Buseman allowed the Cougars to get by the Falcons.
Buseman went 2-of-4 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Cougars in hits and RBIs in the game.
Tori Metzgar also drove in two runs in the game.
North Fayette Valley 14-14, Postville 0-0: The TigerHawks secured a pair of three-inning wins over the Pirates.
Sarah Dean drove in six runs combined between the two contests to lead the TigerHawks in the doubleheader. The sophomore went 5-for-6 at the plate with two doubles and a triple. Dean fell a home run shy of the cycle in the first game.
Grace Feldman added five RBIs in the doubleheader with four in the first game on a 2-of-3 night at the plate.
Reagan Wymer pitched both games throwing six innings with 11 strikeouts. Wymer threw a perfect game in the first leg of the doubleheader and only allowed one hit in the second contest.