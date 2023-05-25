Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Columbus Catholic scored in each of the first four innings to build an 8-0 lead before surviving a five-run Hudson fourth in a 9-5 North Iowa Cedar League softball win Wednesday.

Avery Hogan went 3-for-5 and scored twice, while Kamryn Regenold, Haile Frost, Ella Smith and Myka Bromley all drove in two runs.

Smith and Frost joined Hogan with three hits apiece as the Sailors collected 17 of them in the game.

Bromley homered for Columbus.

Taylor Davis drove in two runs for the Pirates, while Olivia Schoborg and Anna Haskovec also had RBIs. Haskovec finished 3-for-3 in the game.

Grundy Center 4, AGWSR 1: The Spartans scored three times in the sixth to break a 1-all tie en route to victory.

Carlee Willis went 3-for-4, and Lauren Zajac went 2-for-3 to pace Grundy Center offensively.

Lucy Lebo struck out nine and allowed just three hits while picking up the win in the circle.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Jesup 0: Isabel Bernard and Kylee Krueger each drove in runs to back up Addi Murray’s 1-hit shutout.

Both Bernard and Krueger had two hits in the game.

The story of the game was Murray out-dueling Klair Kite in the circle. Kite allowed just six hits and one earned run, while Murray had just one strike out, but also walked no batters.