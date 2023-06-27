Columbus Catholic clinched the North Iowa Cedar League Central division softball title Monday with a 6-1 win in the opening game of a doubleheader against Dike-New Hartford.

Entering the doubleheader, the Sailors led the division with a 10-0 mark with the Wolverines right behind them at 9-1.

The victory in game one assured Columbus of the outright title. DNH needed to win both games to take the crown.

In the opener, Haile Frost scattered four hits in a complete game effort in the circle. She struck out nine and walked just one.

Offensively, Avery Hogan and Sydney Gardner each drove in two runs. Frost, Gardner and Myka Bromley all collected two hits, while Bromley scored twice.

DNH (21-7) took the second game, 12-0.

Columbus is now 23-11.

The Sailors and Wolverines will played in a Class 2A, Region 5 quarterfinal next Wednesday to open postseason play.

Clarksville 10, BCLUW 3: The Indians won the Iowa Star North Conference for the seventh consecutive season clinching the title Monday night.

Paige Kampman went 2-for-4 hitting her first home run and driving in three to lead the offensive attack that saw seven different players drive in runs.

Katie Kampman also collected two hits and had 2 RBIs, while Claire Lodge was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Mollie Bloker also scored twice.

Cailyn Hardy struck out 12 in earning the win.

Clarksville improved to 24-1.

Denver 13-15, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-4: Brilee Ackerson went 3-for-4 with a double while driving in three runs and scoring twice for the Cyclones.

Bailey Nuss, Myla Rosecrans and Malea Gonnerman each had two hits for Denver, while Brooke Bonnette and Chardonnay Hubert both had 2 RBIs.

Ackerson struck out eight over six innings of work allowing just one hit.

In game two, Alayna Akers went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and 2 RBIs to help the Cyclones complete the sweep. Rosencrans drove in three runs, while Bonnette and Gonnerman each had 2 RBIs.

Jesup 5-13, Oelwein 4-3: The J-Hawks picked up wins 20 and 21 with a sweep of the Huskies.

In game one, Rylynn Delagardelle went 3-for-5 with a double and 3 RBIs to power Jesup in game one. Sara Mead had a pair of hits, additionally.

Oelwein got three hits form Joslynn Melchert, Emma Smock and Aspen Weir in the opener. Smock homered and drove in three.

In game two, Hayden Kresser, Delagardelle and Kylie Herget-Mller all hit home runs. Kresser went 4-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs, Delagardelle drove in two, and Herget-Miller had 3 RBIs.

Smock had a pair of hits for Oelwein.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-5, Union 1-1: The Cougars wrapped up their NICL East title with a sweep of the Knights improving to 23-6 overall and 12-1 in NICL play.

In the opener, Alivia Lange doubled and drove in two runs while Jana Meyer also had a RBI in support of winning pitcher Addi Murray. Murray allowed just four hits while striking out two and walking none.

Mallory Wrage had a RBI double for Union.

In game two, Murray once again went the distance allowing seven hits. She struck out five and walked just one.

Aubree Land and Isabelle Elliott each drove in two runs for Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Emily Anton had three hits for the Knights, and Avery Knoop went 2-for-4.

Wapsie Valley 10, Clayton Ridge 0: Taylor Buhr and Anna Curley combined to throw a two-hitter striking out 11 batters in five innings to lead the Warriors to victory.

Sydney Matthias went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, while Buhr was 3-for-4 scoring twice and driving in one. Hailey Wehling drove in two, additionally.

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6, West 5: Trailing 4-1 Monday, the Wahawks rallied in the fourth inning with a huge four-run inning to take the lead before the Saints battled back to pull out the win.

Sydney Wilson homered in the second to cut a 2-0 deficit in half before Xavier scored twice in the bottom of the third to make it 4-1.

But Bailey Schoepske doubled to score sister Addy Schoepske to open the fourth. Addy Wells followed with a single, and Wilson walked to load the bases before Sydnie Wass doubled to drive in Bailey Schoepske and Addy Wells. A Kayla Wellner sacrifice fly tied scoring Wilson put West into the lead.

Other scores: Collins-Maxwell 3, Don Bosco 1. Janesville 12, Baxter 1. Cedar Falls 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2.