FORT DODGE -- The Columbus Catholic Sailors lost a pair of games at the Fort Dodge Dodger Invitational by a combined three runs over the weekend.

The Sailors (17-6) opened the tournament with a 5-4 loss to Regina Catholic (14-4) of Iowa City on Friday.

Sydney Gardner and Avery Hogan provided bright spots in the loss. Gardner drove in two runs with an RBI single while Hogan went 3-of-4 at the plate and scored two runs.

On Saturday, the Sailors fell to St. Edmond of Fort Dodge (15-9) 3-1, bowing out of the tournament.

Columbus managed to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but surrendered three unanswered runs to the Gaels.

Haile Frost put on a strong two-way showing in the loss, going 2-of-3 at the plate with a triple. In the circle, Frost threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits.

Hudson 5, Madrid 3/Hudson 6, Newman Catholic 3: The Pirates took home the title of the Newman Catholic Classic with a pair of wins on Saturday.

Hudson (14-11) opened the tournament with a 5-3 win over Madrid (4-17), scoring four runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead.

Amelia Klenk drove in two runs to lead the Pirates in RBIs. The sophomore shortstop went 1-of-3 with a double.

Laiken Simerson earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched with six hits and three runs allowed.

In the second game, Hudson needed three additional frames to beat Newman Catholic (19-6). The teams matched each other throughout the contest as both scored one run in the first, third and eighth innings. However, the Knights failed to respond to three Hudson runs in the top of the tenth.

Addie Rhoades showed out with her bat in the second contest, going 3-of-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Klenk led the Pirates in RBIs for the second game in a row with two.

Laynee Oldenburger threw all 10 innings in the win, surrendering six hits and three earned runs.

New Hampton, Denver, Turkey Valley and Nashua-Plainfield at New Hampton tournament: The New Hampton Chickasaws won their home tournament, going 3-0 on Saturday.

The Chickasaws (9-6) started the day off with a 14-2 win over Nashua-Plainfield in three innings, scoring 11 runs in the second inning alone.

Jenna Heeren led the way with four RBIs via a grand slam. Kandice Eggerichs managed a triple in the win as well.

Caycee Crawford got the win in the circle with six strikeouts and only one earned run against in 3.0 innings of work.

New Hampton moved on to beat Turkey Valley (7-12) in its second game 5-3. The Trojans managed to tie the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth, but New Hampton immediately broke the tie with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Heeren homered again, driving in two runs to lead New Hampton. Cora Schwickerath and Crawford added doubles with one RBI apiece.

Heeren earned the win in the circle, throwing 5.0 innings with nine strikeouts.

The Chickasaws closed out the tournament with an 8-3 win over Denver (7-15). New Hampton never trailed, scoring twice in the first inning and adding three in the third to cruise to the win.

Crawford earned the RBI crown for the final game, going 2-of-4 at the plate including a double with two RBIs.

Chloe Weigel got credit for the win, throwing 6.0 innings with six hits and two earned runs against while striking out three.

Denver took second in the tournament, beating Nashua-Plainfield and Turkey Valley.

Opening with a 6-5 win over the Trojans, the Cyclones rode a five-run fourth inning to the victory.

Brilee Ackerson led the way with two RBIs while Bailey Nuss showed her power at the plate with a double on 2-of-3 hitting.

Ackerson pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

Another five-run inning powered the Cyclones over the Huskies as Denver jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. The Huskies managed to tie the game 6-6 in the fifth inning before Denver scored once in the sixth to pull in front for good.

Nuss and Channing Johnson tied for the team lead in RBIs with two. Nuss went 3-of-4 at the plate while Johnson went 2-of-4.

Nuss and Ackerson combined to secure the win in the circle with the win going to Ackerson.

Turkey Valley took third while handing Nashua-Plainfield a fourth place finish with a 14-4 win over the Huskies.

Maci Weber led the Trojans with three RBIs on 2-of-3 hitting.

Halle Weber and Sierra Morris combined to seal the win on the mound with Weber getting the win.

Waukon 7, Independence 2: The Indians bruised the Mustangs with seven runs in the first two innings.

Indee (8-18) fell behind 4-0 after one inning of play and 7-1 after two as Waukon (12-10) found its offensive rhythm early.