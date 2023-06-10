Cedar Falls won its opener at the BCLUW Invitational with a 19-0 win over AGWSR.

Sydney Barrett and Carley Strelow each homered to highlight a 14-hit Tiger attack.

Gabie Hanks was 3-for-4 and scored three times, Carley Strelow drove in three runs. Gabrielle Townsend, Oliva Strelow, Barrett and Lauren Sandvold all drove in two.

Ankeny Centennial 9-10, West 4-0: In the opener, the Wahawks took a 2-0 lead early as Frannie Dehl and Addy Schoepske each scored.

But the Jaguars eventually began to pull away.

CeCe Dehl and Peyton Stefancik each scored in the the sixth for West.

Bailey Schoepske had a pair of hits.

It was only 4-0 through six innings in the night cap before Centennial put the game away with a six-run seventh.

Frannie Dehl, Addy Schoepske and CeCe Dehl each had hits in the game.

Wapsie Valley wins two: At the Jesup Invitational, the Warriors topped Don Bosco 3-1, before scoring a 5-2 win over Center Point-Urbana.

Taylor Buhr, Sydney Matthias and Elle Voy each had a RBI in the win over Don Bosco as Buhr struck out 11, walked none and allowed just five hits.

In the win over CPU, Matthias drove in three runs to back up winning pitcher Anna Curley.

Jesup splits two at own tourney: The J-Hawk dropped a 3-2 decision to Edgewood-Colesburg, before topping Decorah, 7-6.

In the opener, Rylynn Delagardelle had a double and drove in both of Jesup’s runs.

In the win over the Vikings, Daley Donlea homered and drove in three runs to power the J-Hawks. Caelor Wymore doubled and had 2 RBis, additionally.

Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Belmond-Klemme 5: Eva Walker went 3-for-4 with a triple, 2 RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Falcons to victory.

Amy Mulder, Ada Switzer and Jordan Trueblood also had RBIs for A-P.