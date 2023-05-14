CEDAR FALLS — Two new coaches and new conference affiliation bring a revamped picture to the metro softball landscape in 2023.

Cedar Falls and Columbus Catholic welcome new head coaches while Waterloo East

Waterloo West enters as the lone school with consistency of coach and conference.

Preview the upcoming softball season for the four Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro programs:

Regenold hopes to shake up approach at Columbus: Ryan Regenold takes over as the new head coach at Columbus Catholic high school with an eye at returning the Sailors to the state tournament.

Former head coach Chris Olmstead, who owned a 263-67 record in nine seasons at Columbus including three trips to state, resigned after back-to-back seasons ended without a state tournament berth.

With nine returning starters and 10 returning letter winners, Regenold said the top priority for his team is to maximize its veteran talent with a state tournament berth.

“My expectations are to get back to Fort Dodge,” Regenold said. “That is the number one goal. The road to Dodge is kind of the theme for the season.”

“What do we have to do differently this year…that is going to get us there?...It is execute and win in these big games. Looking back, they really do not have many signature wins. They beat the teams on paper that they are supposed to beat. They lose to the teams on paper that they are supposed to lose to.”

As he and the Sailors wrestle with this question, Regenold said it is important for his team to get back to basics while also shaking up their usual approach to the high school game.

“They all have their own hitting coaches,” Regenold said. “They all have their own travel teams. They all have their own unique style, but, at the end of the day for whatever reason, the last couple years it did not work. We have to get back. We have to really self-evaluate.”

Of his biggest shake ups, Regenold said he plans on moving 2022 starting second baseman Avery Hogan back to shortstop. Regenold, who has coached multiple Columbus players through club softball including Hogan, noted this change will cause a shuffle of about four players into new positions.

Additionally, Regenold said he plans to rely on the leadership of returning all-state honorees pitcehr Haile Frost and catcher Katie Ruden.

“You have two returning second team all-staters in Katie Ruden and Haile Frost,” Regenold said. “There are high expectations for both them with the bat and in the battery. I feel that their leadership between the pitcher-catcher relationship is going to be strong.”

The Sailors open their season against the Cedar Falls Tigers on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex. The game will be a rematch of a 2-0 Cedar Falls victory in last season’s opener.

Tigers redefining program with new head coach: For new Cedar Falls head softball coach Samantha Teply, the expectations for the Tigers do not come in the form of wins and losses or eye-popping statistics.

“The big thing for us this year is to redefine what it means to be a Cedar Falls softball player and create this new legacy in this new era,” Teply said. “These girls are coming out with a huge chip on their shoulder and a lot to prove. They are hungry for success and they are willing to do whatever it takes to find that.”

“These girls have been putting in a lot of effort in the offseason. They are very eager to get on the field and showcase what they can do. We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of young talent. I expect that to show both offensively and defensively.”

One place where Teply said she expects their youthful talent to shine is the circle. Cyrah Rasmussen locked down the circle for Cedar Falls in 2022, pitching 146.0 innings—113 more than any other Tiger.

“We bring back three pitchers who saw time in the circle for the varsity team last year,” Teply said. “We have two juniors in Averie Bear and Kennedy Strelow and we return ninth grader Lexi Trueg, who did not see as much action last year, but is set to throw quite a few innings for us this year.”

“The pitchers understand that they are seen as the underdog. They are ready to show that they are ready to fight and prove that they can contribute to our success. I think they are going to prove to a lot of people that pitching is not going to be a weak spot for us.”

Last year, the Tigers exited the postseason in the quarterfinal round in a 7-6 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Teply said their early exit has driven the Tigers throughout offseason training.

“It is a huge motivator for them,” Teply said. “They feel like they have a lot more to prove and a lot more to show. They are very determined to see what they can do this season and prove that they deserve to find success.”

The eager Tigers open their season against Columbus at home on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

Adams predicts ‘refreshing,’ ‘exciting’ season for East: The Trojans closed out their 2022 season with six wins in their final 16 games to build momentum after starting 0-19.

According to head coach Chad Adams, the Trojans finish coupled with a move from the Mississippi Valley Conference to the Iowa Alliance Conference makes the 2023 campaign rather unpredictable.

“We are switching into a new conference this year,” Adams said. “There are some pretty heavy hitters that we play. Ames is a great team. Fort Dodge is always a top three team in the state…But, the rest of it is an unknown. I do not know a lot about those teams.”

Adams added the unknowns make for a refreshing start and offer an exciting outlook for the Trojans.

“We are just going to take it one night at a time,” Adams said. “Not panic if things do not start out great. We are just going to try and get better every day.”

Seniors Aalonna Ford and Haley Harn bring a veteran presence which Adams said he hopes can lead East through the ups and downs of the season.

“Both of them have been around the program and varsity for about five years,” Adams said. “They have been through all the ups and downs of the season—especially last year when we started 0-19. The seniors last year were able to keep us together and we were able to finish the season pretty strong.”

“I am expecting the same out of those two. They have had that experience. They should know how to take the reins and I fully expect them to do so.”

In addition to leadership, Adams said he expects another strong season from Ford, who earned All-MVC First Team honors last season. Double digit home runs, a batting average in the mid-.400s and stellar defense headlined the statistical expectations thrown out by Adams.

“She has that capability,” Adams said. “I would love to see it happen. I think it probably will.”

Ford hit .340 with five home runs, 19 extra-base hits, an on-base percentage of .396 and a—team-leading—slugging percentage of 0.639

Outside of their two seniors, the Trojans can best be described as a youth movement. In the circle, Adams said it will be a pair of freshman that take over for Bailee Nichols and Jocelyn Foss in the circle with more penciled in around the diamond.

“My freshman class—there could be as many as six of them in my starting lineup at any given time this year,” Adams said. “So, we have some old experience with a couple old players, but we have a good slew of young talent.”

East opens its season at home against Fort Dodge in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

West looks to take ‘next step forward’ with senior core: With six seniors, Waterloo West head coach Adam Dehl said the Wahawks brought a high level of focus and motivation to the preseason.

“They are in a mentality of this is their chance,” Dehl said. “Six seniors—they show up ready to go to practice. They are ready when they walk in. They are on time. They expect everyone to work when they are there and push for postseason success.”

The Wahawks possess a healthy mix of every level of contributors in addition to its loaded senior class. Players from eighth graders to seniors could make an impact as West looks to raise its game in 2023.

“Everybody got a year older,” Dehl said. “We still have a couple young ones. Frannie Dehl and Addy Schoepske played quite a bit last year as eighth graders. [I am] looking for them to mature a little bit. We have a whole slew of juniors and sophomores. Everyone is taking that next step forward.”

“If we can take it together, we will see good results.”

According to Dehl, the Wahawks will not set goals in terms of wins and losses, but acknowledged that could be a benefit of their goals.

“We are just trying to continue to get better,” Dehl said. “Every year we have won more games than the year before that since I have been doing this. [We are] just trying to continue that.”

Dehl continued that the Wahawks main goal is to be healthy and playing at a consistent level come the postseason.

Among its senior class, Nia Christoffer, Addison Wells and Sydney Wilson return after strong 2022 campaigns.

Christoffer started 18 games in the circle for West, recording 51 strike outs and a 2.76 ERA.

“Nia has been that pitching anchor,” Dehl said. “This will be her fifth year as a starter. Looking for that consistency, we found it out of her last year. A lot of games that we won last year she was in the circle for us. [I] expect that out of her again”

Wells led West as its most consistent batter, hitting .402 and posting an on-base percentage of .451.

“Addison Wells—she is a leader in so many ways on our team,” Dehl said. “She is our lone captain that we have. She takes that job very seriously, getting everybody motivated, keeping them focused.”

Wilson brings a heavy bat which produced nine home runs and 11 doubles, slugging .714 in 2022.

“She was our leader in RBIs and home runs,” Dehl said. “We look for her to do that again too.”