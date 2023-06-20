In a battle of the top two teams in the North Iowa Cedar League East, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Jesup split a doubleheader Monday.

In game one, Jesup (16-8 overall, 6-3 NICL) trailed 3-1 in the third when the J-Hawks exploded for five runs in the inning to take control.

Caelor Wymore homered and drove in three runs, and Sara Mead had 4 RBIs to pace Jesup.

Aubree Land went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored twice for the Cougars (19-6, 9-1). Isabel Bernard and Isabelle Elliott each had two hits.

In game two, Bernard and Jana Meyer combined to go 9-for-10 with five runs scored and 4 RBIs to ignite S-F to a split of the doubleheader. Land and Myla Trask also drove in two runs, with Trask hitting a two-run home run.

Wymore went 3-for-3 with a double for Jesup in game two.

Columbus 5-9, Hudson 2-6: Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Sailors rallied with two outs for an eight-run inning highlighted by grand slams by Kamryn Regenold and Ella Smith.

A catcher’s interference call with two outs started the rally after Columbus had pulled to within 5-1. After the interference call and a pair of base hits, Regenold hit her grand slam to left to tie the game at 5-all.

Then a Avery Hogan single and a pair of walks set the plate for Smith who smashed her grand slam over the the scoreboard in left-center.

In the opener, Sydney Gardner and Myka Bromley each drove in two runs as Haile Frost struck out seven in earning the win.

Wapsie Valley 6-7, Oelwein 1-5: Anna Curley and Taylor Buhr combined to shut down the Huskies I the opening win for the Warriors, while in the second game Wapsie scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to help break a tie and extend a lead.

Buhr and Curley allowed just scattered four hits in the opener, while Wapsie Valley used a four-run sixth to break the game open. Maya Barnes and Curley each drove in two runs for the Warriors, while Sydney Matthias had a pair of doubles.

In the nightcap, Wapsie Valley earned its 19th victory as Matthias had three hits and a pair of RBIs. Mae Wedemeier, Hailey Wehling and Natalie Gray all had two hits.

Macy Westendorf went 3-for-4 for the Huskies, while Oelwein also got two hits from Emma Smock, Joslynn Melchert and Jaylynn Craun.

Ames 18-20, East 4-2: In the opener, the game was tied 4-all after four innings, but the Cyclones scored five times in the fifth, twice in the sixth and eight times in the seventh to break away,

In the second game, the Cyclones hit brigade continued in a four-inning game.

East’s Malloree Nichols went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in game one which also saw Aalonna Ford go 3-for-4.

Halye Harn collected two hits and drove in a run for the Trojans in game two.

Other scores: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-9, Waverly-Shell Rock 1-2.