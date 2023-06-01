Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Indians look poised to dominate the Iowa Star Conference after a 5-3 win over Don Bosco, in which Cailyn Hardy showed why she’s ready to succeed Sierra Vance as their ace in the circle.

On Wednesday, the senior held down the Dons with 13 strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, Hardy gave up three runs on four hits. But it was a case of bending and not breaking, as she struck out three batters in a row in the seventh inning to secure the win.

“When their top of the lineup started hitting the balls, I knew… once we got out of it going into the sixth inning that there was a good part of their lineup that I knew I could just get going,” Hardy said.

Don Bosco coach Cory Christensen said that he was happy with the girls’ performance in the sixth inning, but they started too late to turn the game around. But he said if they get their bats going earlier, they’ll be a force to reckon with.

“I was extremely proud of their performance tonight,” he said. “We just need to lay off the high pitches when we’re behind in the count.”

By Hardy’s own admission, she has big cleats to fill after Vance’s graduation. Last year, her predecessor earned her 300th career strikeout and before Vance, Kori Wedeking dominated 1A with 197 K’s and a 0.32 earned run average in her senior year.

Luckily for Hardy, the pressure of standing in has meant being mentored by the pitchers she’s tried to measure up to. Wedeking is now an assistant coach and Hardy was an understudy last year under Vance in a 19-3 season. She’s used the opportunity to absorb their knowledge and techniques to perfect her own.

“We’ve had some really good pitching these past few years with Kori and then going straight to Vance,” Hardy said. “And now filling the shoes, I just worked hard with them, learn from them and I knew I had to step in and play a good role.”

However, head coach Katie Burman said she’s more than proven she’s ready. The Dons are always a challenge for Clarksville and Burman considered Wednesday the biggest test of the year so far for Hardy and the team, one that it passed with flying colors.

“Last year, we lost our one senior who was a pitcher, but Cailyn came in today and showed that she took that spot perfectly,” Burman said. “And Don Bosco is always one of the tougher teams in our conference and we’ve only played five games before this, so this was a really good win for us against a tougher team and to face adversity in the sixth inning and come out of it was really good.”