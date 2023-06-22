Grundy Center scored all of its runs in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Denver Wednesday in a North Iowa Cedar League softball game.

Lauren Zajac and Ava Heeren each went 3-for-3 for the Spartans, while Maddy Hendershot drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans.

Hendershot was the winner in the circle, surviving seven walks, but she struck out six and allowed just five hits.

Mya Rosencrans went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run for the Cyclones.

Dike-New Hartford 12, AGWSR 1: Misty Harreld drove in three runs and scored three times as the Wolverines improved to 19-6.

Shelby Ohrt and Faith Gray each drove in two with Gray hitting a home run.

Ella Costello scored three times while Payton Nolan, Abby Jensen and Gray all scored twice.

Madisen Theel allowed just three hits and struck out six while earning the win.

South Hardin 3, Hudson 0: Hailey Rosonke allowed just five hits while walking none and striking out three in a shutout performance.

Rosonke also homered driving in all three runs for the Tigers.

Addy Engel and Olivia Schoborg each had two hits for the Pirates.

Other scores: Clarksville 15, Baxter 3. Green Mountain-Garwin 12, Dunkerton 0. Riceville 10, North Tama 0. North Fayette-Valley 10-9, Turkey Valley 8-1. Cedar Falls 10-14, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-1. Dubuque Wahlert 2, Waterloo West 1. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Algona 9. Oelwein 5, West Central 0.