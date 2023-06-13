WATERLOO — The Waterloo East Trojans (3-16) split a home varsity doubleheader against Marshalltown (5-12) on Monday.

The Trojans won the first contest behind a seven-run eruption in the bottom of the fifth to win 9-4. Marshalltown won the second contest 19-7 as East committed seven errors.

Aalonna Ford showed out in the Trojans' win with a 1.000 on-base percentage in four plate appearances including a three-run home run.

Malloree Nichols and Aubrey Mielke added two RBIs apiece with Mielke hitting a double. Siyanna Cody went 2-of-3 with two doubles.

In the second contest, Amara Mielke went 2-of-3 at the plate with a double. Ford added a double on one hit and Graysyn Downing led the Trojans with two RBIs on a 2-of-4 showing at the plate.

Columbus 5, Oelwein 4: The No. 15 Columbus Catholic Sailors (16-4) picked up a win over the Oelwein Huskies (6-10) on Monday.

Haile Frost helped seal the win at the plate and in the circle with two hits and two RBIs in four plate appearances. The senior also threw all seven innings with six strikeouts to four hits allowed.

Avery Hogan added two RBIs of her own on a 2-of-4 night that included a double. Kamryn Regenold hit a triple on a 1-of-3 showing at the plate.

Hudson 12-6, Denver 0-3: The Hudson Pirates managed a clean sweep of the Denver Cyclones (4-12) to improve to 11-10 on the season.

Hudson took the first game with a 12-0 mercy rule win in three innings. Laiken Simerson threw the shutout for the Pirates.

Addy Engel, Amelia Klenk and Olivia Schoborg all drove in a pair of runs.

In the second contest, Laynee Oldenburger brought the power for the Pirates with a solo home run. Ella Hiatt managed two RBIs to lead Hudson to a 6-3 win.

Oldenburger pitched all seven innings in the second contest with six strikeouts.

East Marshall 10-12, Grundy Center 0-2: The Mustangs (10-6) got the better of Grundy Center (4-13) in a doubleheader.

Both contests lasts six innings.

Eighth grader Maddy Hendershot went 3-of-6 in the series.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Wapsie Valley 1: The Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (16-3) won their fourth game in a row with a 7-1 win over Wapsie Valley (14-6).

Freshman Aubree Land showed out at the plate, falling a triple shy of the cycle. The shortstop went 3-of-3 with five RBIs to lead the Cougars to the win.

Addi Murray pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs.

Don Bosco 10, GMG 8: The Dons (12-7) took care of business against the GMG Wolverines (5-7).

Catcher Kennedi McGarvey drove in three runs on a single and a sacrifice fly in the contest. Caelor Yoder went 3-of-3 at the plate with two singles and a triple.

Kloe Nissen and Alexis Even drove in two runs apiece.

Clarksville 12, North Tama 0: The Clarksville Indians made quick work of the North Tama Redhawks with a three-inning, 12-0 victory via mercy rule.

Cailyn Hardy and Emmalee Manwarren both drove in two runs while Jeni Johnson drove in one run in one at-bat.

Sydney Lovrien threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts.