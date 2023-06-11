DES MOINES -- The Waterloo East Trojans went 1-1 at the Madison Stodgill Memorial Tournament in Des Moines on Saturday.

The Trojans (2-15) opened the day, getting no-hit in a 12-0, four-inning loss to Des Moines Lincoln (14-4), but bounced back to win a offensive fireworks show over Sioux City West (2-13).

The Trojans outgunned the Wolverines 18-10 thanks to a 10-run eruption in the seventh inning.

East managed three runs in the top of the first, but fell behind 9-3 after four innings of action. Five runs in the sixth helped narrow the gap to 10-8 after six before the Trojans jumped back in front and cruised to the finish line in the seventh.

Freshman Malloree Nichols shined in the win, going 6-of-6 in the contest with a double and a home run, driving in a head-turning eight RBIs to lead East.

Aubrey Mielke managed two doubles in three plate appearances, driving in three runs.

Haley Harn and Kaelyn Raney also drove in two runs.

Cedar Falls drops final two games of Dave Lee Classic: The Cedar Falls Tigers went winless on the final day of the David Lee Classic in Conrad on Saturday.

The Tigers (7-9) opened the tournament with a 19-0 win over AGWSR on Friday, but fell 5-4 to the South Hardin Tigers (15-4) and 8-6 to the Gilbert Tigers (10-3).

Sydney Barnett 5-of-7 across both games on Saturday with one double, one home run and two RBIs. Carley Strelow managed a 4-of-7 showing at the plate which included two doubles.

Also on Saturday at the David Lee Classic, Sumner-Fredericksburg (12-3) beat the AGWSR Cougars (4-8), 13-0, behind four RBIs on two doubles, three hits from Aubree Land. Addi Murray threw the complete game shutout.

The Sumner-Fredericksburg then beat the Grundy Center Spartans (4-10), 4-2, as Murray held the Spartans to just one earned run and six hits.

BCLUW (6-6) also defeated Grundy Center, 8-4, despite a 3-of-4 showing from Spartans eighth grader Maddy Hendershot.

AGWSR bounced back to beat BCLUW, 4-2, behind a 2-of-3 performance from sophomore Trevyn Smith which included a home run.

Columbus battles to split at Vinton-Shellsburg triangular: The Columbus Catholic Sailors managed one win and one loss on Saturday.

The Sailors (14-4) dropped an early matchup to Vinton-Shellsburg (5-11) by a score of 5-3, but bounced back with an 11-3 win over English Valleys (7-5).

Haile Frost showcased her two-way ability with a 5-of-7 performance at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs across both contests. The senior also threw 8.0 innings on Saturday, recording 12 strikeouts while allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

Sydney Gardner and Ella Smith both drove in two runs in the second contest with Gardner going 4-of-4 and Smith going 3-of-4 at the plate. Smith went 6-for-8 combined on Saturday.

Wapsie Valley wins Jesup Tourney: The Warriors pushed their win streak to six games with a 4-0 showing at the Jesup softball tournament Friday and Saturday.

Wapsie Valley (14-4) defeated Don Bosco and Center Point-Urbana before taking the tournament title with wins over Cascade (12-7) and Lisbon (12-3) on Saturday.

Hailey Wehling posted a strong showing the pair of Saturday contests with three in six at-bats including a pair of doubles. Elle Voy also showed out with a 4-of-8 performance with a home run and two RBIs.