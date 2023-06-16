WATERLOO — The Columbus Catholic Sailors (18-5) bounced back from a 10-run loss to Waterloo West with a dominant 11-run win over Denver (5-14) on Thursday.

Leading 6-1 and up to bat in the bottom of the fifth, the Sailors ended the contest in five innings with six runs in the frame to earn a walk-off, mercy rule victory.

Kamryn Regenold and Sydney Gardner crushed home runs in the contest. Regenold hit a solo shot while Gardner's drove in three runs.

Sawyer Schaefer and Ella Smith both posted multi-hit nights, going 2-of-3 at the plate each. Smith and Avery Hogan added doubles to give Columbus four extra-base hits.

Haile Frost threw all five innings for Columbus, striking out seven and allowing one earned run on two hits.

Iowa City Liberty 8, Waterloo West 0: The Wahawks (5-12) saw their three-game win streak come to a screeching halt against the Lightning (13-9).

The Wahawks, who averaged more than 11 runs over the course of their win streak, plated no runs in the loss.

Western Dubuque 7-10, Cedar Falls 5-5: The Tigers fell to 7-13 on the season, losing to the Bobcats (17-3) in a doubleheader sweep on Thursday.

Since starting 7-7, the Tigers have lost six in a row.

The Tigers face Class 5A No. 1 Ankeny Centennial on Friday in a home doubleheader.

Janesville 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Wildcats (6-10) only needed three innings to take care of the Huskies (2-16).

Janesville scored three, four and five runs in the three innings of action.

Four different players—Hayden Pugh, Zoey Killion, Dani Hughes and Ally Eibey—drove in two runs apiece during the contest. Pugh turned in the best night at the plate, going 3-for-3.

Zoey Barnes threw all three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

Wapsie Valley 16, Union 3: The Warriors (17-6) combined to score 15 runs in the third and fourth innings to beat the Knights (3-12) in four innings.

Peyton Curley, Taylor Buhr, Sydney Matthias, Elle Voy and Maya Barnes each drove in two runs to tie for the Wapsie Valley team-lead in RBIs.

Matthias and Barnes hit one double apiece as did Hailey Wehling.

Buhr pitched all four innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.

North Butler 3, Central Springs 2: The Bearcats (9-6) extended their winning streak to six games with a narrow win over the Panthers (14-3) on Thursday.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three scoreless innings to open the game.

Central Springs added two runs in the top of the sixth, but did not manage to erase all of North Butler's advantage.

Hampton-Dumont-Cal 12, Grundy Center 7: The Spartans (4-16) fell to the Bulldogs (4-11) in extra innings on Thursday.

Grundy Center scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 7-7 and force extra innings. Hampton-Dumont-Cal put up five runs in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach for good.

Eighth grader Maddy Hendershot shined in the loss with a 3-of-5 showing at the plate, including a double, with three RBIs.

Clarksville 9, Crestwood 0: The Indians (17-0) skunked the Cadets (11-11) to remain perfect on the year.

Jenna Myers led Clarksville with three RBIs on a 2-of-5 night at the plate which included a home run.

Cailyn Hardy and Emmalee Manwarren added two RBIs each. Claire Lodge went 2-of-3 at the plate with two doubles.

Hardy earned the shutout win in the circle with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed in 7.0 innings pitched.

Hudson 10, Aplington-Parkersburg 3: The Pirates (14-10) scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to blow by the Falcons (3-13).

Taylor Davis, Amelia Klenk and Olivia Schoborg drove in two runs apiece while Anna Haskovec went 3-for-3 with her bat, driving in one run.

Laiken Simerson threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Oelwein 2: The Cougars (19-4) needed six innings to beat Oelwein (7-11) via mercy rule on Thursday.

Buoyed by four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, the Cougars sealed the game with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Aubree Land and Myla Trask both hit home runs in the contest. Land, Jamie Jones and Addi Murray led the Cougars with three RBIs each.

Murray earned the complete game victory, allowing just five hits and two earned runs.